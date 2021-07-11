Limerick manager Ryan left to ponder 'fine margins' in Ladies Football Championship loss

LIMERICK Ladies Football manager Donal Ryan felt his side were on the wrong end of a number of strange refereeing decisions in today's TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship defeat to Wicklow.

Limerick lost the round one tie, 1-13 to 1-6 in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Afterwards a frustrated Ryan felt the referee didn't help the cause of his side.

"I know it’s not the referee’s fault but when you look for things, the small margins make a huge difference," said Ryan.

"That was tough and I think the two sinbinings were harsh on us - that’s 20-minutes with just 14 players on the field and that makes a huge difference."

He pinpointed a number of calls from the match official that went against his side.

"We had a ‘45 there which we worked on in training and the lines person said there was nothing wrong but the referee blows it up - I thought the referee was very harsh on us today. We were pulled and dragged in the forward line and yet anytime we touched Wicklow they got a free every time. There was one call here in the first half when Katie Heelan put her hand down to pick the ball and he said you can’t do it but of course you can and they go down the field and get a point from it."

He added: "It was a first game at inter-county level for the referee I think

"It can be frustrating when we are doing so much work. Fine margins make a huge difference in a game."

In the first of four group games Limerick faced the 2020 All-Ireland finalistst.

"In fairness Wicklow are a very good team and are favourites to win the All Ireland. They are a very strong team so we will take positives from the fact that we competed with them. The last thing we wanted to do was come up here and get a bad beating and then to have to turn around again and play another game in seven days," outlined Ryan.

"The girls fought to the bitter end to be fair, like they always do."

Limerick kicked six of their nine wides in the final quarter as they tried to reduce the Wicklow lead.

"I don’t know if it’s panic - we are telling them to be calm and don’t rush the ball and give it back but there near the end when you know time is ticking I supposed what happens back in club mode kicks in and you go back to what you do normally. It will come in time and we can’t fault them for effort," said Ryan.