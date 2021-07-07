All four Limerick All Ireland Ladies Football Championship games to be streamed live

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have confirmed that all 63 games in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be available to watch live.

Limerick will play an initial four group games in the junior championship - starting this Sunday (2pm) against Wicklow in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

The Donal Ryan managed side will also play Antrim, Derry and Carlow as they bid to return to the semi finals, where they lost last season to Fermanagh.

Across the coming weeks, TG4 will screen a total of 13 live games – including an All-Ireland Final triple-header from Croke Park on Sunday, September 5, when the Junior, Intermediate and Senior champions will be crowned.

In addition, the remaining 50 matches across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships will be available to view live on the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated Championship online portal: https://page.inplayer.com/peilnamban/

This announcement comes as 2021 marks the 21st season of TG4’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships – and the 21st year of live TV coverage of the All-Ireland Finals.

31 counties will set out on the road to potential glory, with 13 teams competing in the Senior Championship, 13 in the Intermediate grade, and five in the Junior Championship.

Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player at www.tg4.ie/beo and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.

Speaking to mark the launch of the 2021 TG4 Championships, TG4 Ardstiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont said: “For 21 years now, TG4 has been the proud sponsor of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships, during which time we have been the sport’s exclusive broadcaster and passionate partner of Peil na mBan/LGFA.

“TG4 is delighted to continue to lead the way, ensuring that women’s sport is front and centre for television audiences. Already this year, we have aired 150% more games from the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues; we will continue to make even more games available to the public, free to air, nationally and internationally across all our broadcast platforms.

“Above all, I look forward to all the sporting action over the summer and to hearing the roar of the crowd (however many they may be) at the TG4 All-Ireland Finals in Croke Park this September.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We’re looking forward to another brilliant season of TG4 All-Ireland Championship Football, coming hot on the heels of a memorable Lidl National League campaign.

“This is the 21st year of our long-standing partnership with TG4, which continues to go from strength to strength. We’re grateful to our Championship sponsors and official broadcast partner for their continued investment in, and support of, our Championships.

“We’re in a position, too, where we can welcome back spectators to our fixtures, albeit in a limited capacity for now, but their presence will add to our games and we look forward to welcoming our loyal supporters back through the turnstiles.

“It promises to be another memorable Championship season up to Sunday, September 5, when we will crown our Junior, Intermediate and Senior Champions for 2021.

A host of leading inter-county stars joined Máire at the stunning Aasleagh Falls, Leenane, County Mayo, to mark the launch of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

In attendance were Dublin’s long-serving star Lyndsey Davey, a five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist, Armagh’s Blaithín Mackin, Mayo ace Niamh Kelly, and Kerry’s Aishling O’Connell.

The senior players were joined at Aasleagh Falls by Intermediate duo Sinéad Kenny (Roscommon) and Fiona Claffey (Westmeath), as well as Junior players Gráinne McLoughlin (Limerick) and Niamh McCarthy (Limerick).