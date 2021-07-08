Limerick seek a three-in-a-row over Tipperary in Munster U20 Football Championship

LIMERICK hope to complete a hat-trick of wins over Tipperary in the Munster U20 Football Championship this Thursday evening.

The sides meet in the provincial championship for the third successive season – Limerick winning by one point in each of the last two years before losing semi finals to Kerry.

Jerry O’Sullivan is once again the Limerick manager with coach-selectors Stephen Kelly and John O'Grady and S&C coaches Conor Shannon and Adam Shanagher.

Limerick have 10 players who saw action in 2020 as part of their 34-man panel.

“We have a good few alright from last year and we have lost a few fellas for one reason or another that we had and were underage. That doesn't always translate into a win though – it’s about putting in a shift on the day,” stressed Jerry O’Sullivan.

“There is an upward curve and a lot of working going in and it seems to be paying off but all that guarantees you nothing when it comes to championship and especially in the U20s when it is a one-off game.”

He added: “We are going to Thurles and this is our third year playing Tipp and it will be a battle again.”

Three years ago at minor, Limerick lost to Clare and Tipperary.

Now at U20 level they have the carrot of a July 15 semi final v Clare or Waterford.

“You are avoiding Kerry and Cork so there has to be an incentive there for the four counties on that side of the draw to try and get to a Munster final,” said O’Sullivan.

“We are quite even across the pitch – hard working and we will hope to bring a lot of energy to Thurles. These lads have worked really hard on their own and collectively They are an honest bunch of fellas to train and I hope we bring that onto the pitch in Thurles.”

Limerick's team was announced on Wednesday morning - details here