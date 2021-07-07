Limerick U20 football team to play Tipperary includes nine survivors from last year

THE Limerick team has been named for the Munster U20 Football Championship tie against Tipperary.

The sides meet in the provincial quarter final this Thursday evening, July 8, in Semple Stadium in Thurles at 7.30.

It's the third successive season that the sides have met at this stage of the championship - Limerick winning by one point in each of the last two years.

The Limerick team includes nine players who were in the starting line-up during the 2020 championship, when Limerick beat Tipperary and then lost to Kerry in the semi final.

Indeed it's a third year to play in the U20 grade for captain Brian Foley and both John Hayes and James Molyneaux.

Jerry O'Sullivan remains as Limerick manager. The Kerry native has Stephen Kelly (Newcastle West) and John O Grady (Oola) as coach-selectors and S&C coaches Conor Shannon (St Breckans, Clare) and Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), with goalkeeping coach Andy Brouder (Newcastle West).

The winner of Limerick-Tipperary advances to a July 15 semi final where they will play either Clare or Waterford.

Three years ago in the minor grade, Limerick lost to both Tipperary and Clare.

LIMERICK: Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Pauls); Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastle West), Craig Carew (Claughaun), Alan McGrath (Ballysteen); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Patrick Shanahan (Ballylanders), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys); Eliah Riordan (Fr Caseys), Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore); Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys), John Hayes (St Kierans), Jamie Baynham (Monagea); Brian Foley (Newcastle West), James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Colm Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy). Subs: Peter Morrissey (Galbally), Brian Ahern (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Jack Barry (Na Piarsaigh), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Luke Gammell (Ballysteen), Eoghan McNamarra (Galtee Gaels), Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders), Jack Pierce (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Garrett Sparling (Adare). Extended panel: Conor Carew (Monaleen), Sean Hartney (Na Piarsaigh), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), Ian Leonard (Na Piarsaigh), Dylan Moloney (St Kierans), Paul O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), Dylan O'Sullivan (Galbally), Tomas Sheahan (Ballysteen), Michael Southgate (Adare).