Limerick GAA - Club fixtures from July 8 to July 15

This is a busy period for club GAA fixtures

LIMERICK GAA Club fixtures - July 8-15.


THURSDAY, JULY 8

COUNTY

City Senior Football League Round 5
Mungret/St. Pauls v St. Patrick’s in Mungret at 8pm
South Intermediate Football League Round 5
Mungret/St Pauls v Ballylanders in Crescent Comp School at 8pm
West Senior Hurling League Round 5
Newcastle West v Tournafulla in Newcastle West at 8pm

FRIDAY, JULY 9

COUNTY

City Senior Hurling League Round 5
Patrickswell v Monaleen in Patrickswell at 8pm

South Senior Hurling League Round 7
Knockainey v Bruff in Knockainey at 7.45pm

West Senior Hurling League Round 5
Knockaderry v Adare in Knockaderry at 7.30pm
Feohanagh v Granagh/Ballingarry in Ballingarry at 7.45pm

West Senior Football League Round 5
Ballysteen v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Ballysteen at 7.30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 10

COUNTY

City Senior Hurling League Round 5
Mungret/St Pauls v Ballybrown in Mungret at 7.30pm

City Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Patrickswell v St. Patrick’s in Patrickswell at 7.30pm

East Senior Hurling League Round 5
Doon v Pallasgreen in Doon at 6.30pm
Ahane v Murroe/Boher in Mackey Park at 7.30pm
Cappamore v South Liberties in Cappamore at 7.30pm

South Senior Hurling League Round 7
Blackrock v Garryspillane in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Effin v Hospital/Herbertstown in Effin at 7.30pm
Croom v Castletown/Ballyagran in Croom at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Croagh/Kilfinny v Monagea in Croagh at 7.30pm
Killeedy v Feenagh/Kilmeedy in Killeedy at 7.30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 11

COUNTY

City Senior Hurling League Round 5
Na Piarsaigh v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Caherdavin at 7.30pm

City Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Crecora/Manister v Ballybrown in Crecora at 12noon

East Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Caherline v Doon in Caherconlish at 12noon
Ahane v Kilteely/Dromkeen in Mackey Park at 12noon

East Junior B Hurling League Round 5
Fedamore v Ballybricken/Bohermore at Fedamore at 12noon
Ballybrown v Caherline in Clarina at 7.30pm
Ahane v Claughaun in Mackey Park at 7.30pm

South Junior A Hurling League Round 5
Garryspillane v Bruree in Knocklong at 12noon
Staker Wallace v Camogue Rovers in Kilbreedy at 12noon
Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 4.30pm

South Junior B Hurling League Round 5
Dromin/Athlacca v Effin in Dromin at 12noon
Glenroe v Knockaderry in Glenroe at 12noon

West Junior A Hurling League Round 5
Rathkeale v Newcastle West in The Bog Garden at 12noon
St Kierans v Feohanagh in Cooleyroe at 12noon

West Junior B Hurling League Round 5
Tournafulla v Knockaderry in Tournafulla at 12noon
Croagh/Kilfinny v Templeglantine at Croagh at 12noon
Askeaton v Patrickswell in Askeaton at 7.30pm

MONDAY, JULY 12

COUNTY

West Junior B Hurling League Round 5
Feenagh/Kilmeedy v Crecora/Manister in Feenagh at 8pm

TUESDAY, JULY 13

COUNTY

South Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Bruree v Kilmallock in Bruree at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 5
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Templeglantine in Dromcollogher at 8pm

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

COUNTY

West Senior Football League Round 5
Ballysteen v Glin in Ballysteen at 7.30pm

West Junior A Football League Round 2
Athea v Feenagh/Kilmeedy in Athea at 7.30pm

West Junior B Hurling League Round 3
Croagh/Kilfinny v Askeaton in Croagh at 7.30pm.

