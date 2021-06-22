Limerick U20 football squad for 2021 championship is named

The Limerick U20 squad for the 2021 championship campaign has been named
THE Limerick U20 football squad for the upcoming championship campaign has been named.
Limerick will face Tipperary in the Munster Championship on Thursday, July 8 in Semple Stadium Thurles at 7.30pm.
Should Limerick win that quarter-final tie, the Shannonsiders would face Waterford or Clare in the Munster semi-final a week later.
LIMERICK U20 FOOTBALL SQUAD:
Michael Southgate (Adare); Garrett Sparling (Adare), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders); Patrick Shanhan (Ballylanders); Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders); Alan McGrath (Ballysteen); Luke Gammell (Ballysteen); Paul O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen); Tomas Sheahan (Ballysteen); Craig Carew (Claughaun); Brian Ahern (Drom/Bradford); Jack Pierce (Drom/Bradford); James Molyneaux (Drom/Bradford); Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore); Colm Ryan (Feenagh Kilmeedy); Eliah Riordan (Fr Caseys); Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys); Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys); Ciaran Sheehan (Galbally);
Dylan O'Sullivan (Galbally); Peter Morrissey (Galbally); Eoghan McNamara (Galtee Gaels); Jamie Baynham (Monagea); Conor Carew (Monaleen); Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Pauls); Ian Leonard (Na Piarsaigh); Jack Barry (Na Piarsaigh); Sean Hartney (Na Piarsaigh); Brian Foley (Newcastlewest); Rudhan O'Connor (Newcastlewest); Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen); Dylan Moloney (St Kierans); John Hayes (St Kierans); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans)
Management:
Manager: Jerry O'Sullivan (Firies GAA)
Coach/Selector: Stephen Kelly (Newcastlewest)
Coach/Selector: John O'Grady (Oola)
S&C/Selector: Conor Shannon (St. Breckans GAA Club)
S&C: Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale)
Goalkeeper Coach: Andy Brouder (Newcastlewest)
Kit Man: John Sheehy (Templeglantine)
Physio: Angela Hogan
Liasion Officer: David McGuiness (Pallasgreen)
More News
The demonstration, organised by ROSA, took place at Thomas Street on March 18 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Pharmacist Dave Coventry, of Scanlon's Pharmacy shows off the new single shot J&J vaccine at the Mount Kennett Place branch
Pictured with Mayor Michael Collins is Damien Brady, Limerick City and County Librarian | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.