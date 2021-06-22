Limerick U20 football squad for 2021 championship is named

THE Limerick U20 football squad for the upcoming championship campaign has been named.

Limerick will face Tipperary in the Munster Championship on Thursday, July 8 in Semple Stadium Thurles at 7.30pm.

Should Limerick win that quarter-final tie, the Shannonsiders would face Waterford or Clare in the Munster semi-final a week later.

LIMERICK U20 FOOTBALL SQUAD:
Michael Southgate (Adare); Garrett Sparling (Adare), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders); Patrick Shanhan (Ballylanders); Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders); Alan McGrath (Ballysteen); Luke Gammell (Ballysteen); Paul O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen); Tomas Sheahan (Ballysteen); Craig Carew (Claughaun); Brian Ahern (Drom/Bradford); Jack Pierce (Drom/Bradford); James Molyneaux (Drom/Bradford); Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore); Colm Ryan (Feenagh Kilmeedy); Eliah Riordan (Fr Caseys); Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys); Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys); Ciaran Sheehan (Galbally);
Dylan O'Sullivan (Galbally); Peter Morrissey (Galbally); Eoghan McNamara (Galtee Gaels); Jamie Baynham (Monagea); Conor Carew (Monaleen); Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Pauls); Ian Leonard (Na Piarsaigh); Jack Barry (Na Piarsaigh); Sean Hartney (Na Piarsaigh); Brian Foley (Newcastlewest); Rudhan O'Connor (Newcastlewest); Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen); Dylan Moloney (St Kierans); John Hayes (St Kierans); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans)

Management:
Manager: Jerry O'Sullivan (Firies GAA)
Coach/Selector: Stephen Kelly (Newcastlewest)
Coach/Selector: John O'Grady (Oola)
S&C/Selector: Conor Shannon (St. Breckans GAA Club)
S&C: Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale)
Goalkeeper Coach: Andy Brouder (Newcastlewest)
Kit Man: John Sheehy (Templeglantine)
Physio: Angela Hogan
Liasion Officer: David McGuiness (Pallasgreen)

