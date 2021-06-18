Limerick camogie sides named for Munster championship fixtures

Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan
THE Limerick senior and junior camogie side's for two Munster championship preliminary round fixtures tomorrow, Saturday, have been named.
In the preliminary round of the Munster senior camogie championship, Limerick take on Clare in Clarina, 3.30pm.
Meanwhile, the Limerick junior side will face Kerry in Fedamore on Saturday evening at 7pm.
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENTS— Limerick Camogie (@LimCamogie) June 17, 2021
✅Teams are in for preliminary rounds of Munster Champ
Best of luck to Pat Ryan, his management teams & all players in both games vs @ClareCamogie and @kerrycamogie this Saturday pic.twitter.com/VWkPe74w1h
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.