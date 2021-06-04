Limerick camogie side to face Kilkenny in league quarter-final named

THE Limerick senior camogie side to face Kilkenny in their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final on Saturday has been named.

The game will take place at St Brendan's Park, Birr at 5pm.

Niamh Ryan, of Bruff, returns to the team in the half-back line after injury.

The line-up shows several positional changes from the side which lost out to Galway in Kilmallock on Saturday last.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Pat & management have named their team for Saturday's Division 1 Quarter Final#StyleOfPlay @LWI_GAA @OfficialCamogie pic.twitter.com/BqJvsC7WJL — Limerick Camogie (@LimCamogie) June 3, 2021

The game will be streamed live on the Official Camogie YouTube Channel and live on Littlewoods Ireland GAA Twitter Page.

Limerick Senior Team v Kilkenny

1. Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh)

2. Marian Quaid (Bruff)

3. Muireann Creamer (Cappamore)

4. Róisín Ambrose (Newcastle West)

5. Mairéad Ryan (Clooney/Quin)



6. Judith Mulcahy (Ahane)

7. Niamh Ryan (VC) (Bruff)

8. Megan O'Mara (Monaleen)



9. Karen O'Leary (Capt) (Newcastle West)

10. Deborah Murphy (Newcastle West)

11. Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare)

12. Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West)

13. Áine Cunningham (Killeedy)

14. Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare)



15. Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen)



Substitutes:

16. Aisling Enright (Bruff)

17. Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown)

18. Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Aishling Scanlan (Killeedy)

20. Dearbhla Egan (Crecora)

21. Laura Stack (Milford)



22. Lisa Leonard (Cappamore)

23. Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh/Kilfinny)

24. Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff)

25. Nóirín Lenihan (Croagh/Kilfinny)

26. Eva Butler (Bruff)

27. Aine Reynolds (Ahane)

28. Ella Whelan (Newcastle West)

29. Caroline Brennan (Bruff)

30. Katie Finn (Bruff)