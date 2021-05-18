Munster Rugby prop James Cronin confirms departure from province

MUNSTER Rugby prop James Cronin has confirmed his departure from the province at the end of the season

The 30-year-old prop has made 142 appearances in red and scored 20 tries since making his debut against Leinster in April 2013.

A former Academy Player of the Year, Cronin was part of the Emerging Ireland Tblisi Cup winning side in 2015 and represented Ireland on three occasions.

In a post on his Instagram account, Cronin wrote: "It's with great regret that I announce my time with Munster Rugby will end this summer. It’s been a dream of mine to represent my province since I threw on my first jersey as a 6 year old kid and I take great pride in knowing I've represented my province 142 times and my country on 3 occasions.

"I have made many life long friends in my time playing here and have learned so much from some great men, most notably the late Garrett Fitzgerald and Anthony Foley and I thank everyone that I've worked with from my days in the sub academy to the current day."

Cronin added; “I want to say a special thanks to my family and friends who have always been with me for the highs, but also the lows, that come with professional rugby. To all the Munster fans also a big thank you.

“I’m excited for my next rugby chapter and giving everything like I have done in my career so far.”

Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “We are very thankful to James for everything he has done for Munster over his nine-year career with the province.

“It’s always difficult to lose homegrown talent of James’ calibre, someone who has always delivered for his home club.

“This is the unfortunate side of professional sport and the current environment we find ourselves in as we are unable to retain the services of a player of his quality. We wish James all the best for the future.”