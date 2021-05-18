Limerick to face four rivals in All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship group

LIMERICK'S Ladies Gaelic footballers will be in a five-team group for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship.

Limerick will be alongside Antrim, Carlow, Derry and Wicklow in their group for the upcoming championship.

Four counties will emerge from the group of five to contest the All-Ireland semi-finals. The group games are set to begin on the weekend of July 10-11.

The draws for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be broadcast LIVE on Facebook this week.

The eagerly-anticipated draws will be available to viewers on both the TG4 https://bit.ly/3yk3h2L and LGFA http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D pages from 8.00pm next Thursday evening, May 20.

Máire Ní Bhraonáin, the lead anchor of TG4’s Peil na mBan coverage, will present the live event, while LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, and Ard Stiúrthóir TG4, Alan Esslemont, will conduct the draws at Ceannáras TG4 in Baile na hAbhann, Co. Galway.

A draw will not be required for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.

Draws will be conducted to determine the groupings for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Championships – with 13 counties in each competition.

Both Championships will be made up of four groups, with three teams in three groups, and four in Group 1.

In the Senior and Intermediate Championships, the top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals, which are returning this year.

Once the draws have been conducted, TG4 All-Ireland Championship fixtures will be agreed and circulated in due course, with the competitions set to commence on the weekend of July 10/11.

The launch of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will take place on Wednesday, July 8.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Teams:

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick, Wicklow – 5 team group.