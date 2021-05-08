Mountcollins AFC launch Field Development Plan fundraising drive

MOUNTCOLLINS AFC was formed back in 2003 to initially establish a junior soccer team in the local area.

The founder members at the time were Brendan Lyons, Denis McCarthy, John Paul Lenihan and Brett Audsley.

The main challenge associated with setting up the football club at the time was finding a suitable playing surface and location.

A suitable pitch was identified in the townland of Mountcollins on the border with Cragg and Knockawarriga townlands owned by Denis O'Sullivan.

In the early days, the club was funded by membership, sponsorship and social events ran in Quirkes Bar.

The Mountcollins AFC lottery was formed when a regular income was required to support underage teams and help upgrade the pitch.

Mountcollins juniors secured one promotion between 2003-2011 where it was clinched in a playoff win in Clonreask. There were also two final defeats in Clonreask in the Hogan and League Cup Finals.

In 2011 the decision was made to disband the Junior team and shift focus to developing their underage teams with the intention of returning a team at Junior Team in 2018-20. The under-age teams enjoyed successes at Under 8, 10, 12 and Youths level.

In 2019, the Junior Team returned under the stewardship of Mike McCarthy and Brian Flannery with a blended team of young players and returning experienced players. It turned out to be a mixed season which saw the season end early due to the Covid 19 pandemic of 2020.

Mountcollins AFC took the decision to cease all playing activities during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The club is currently progressing with plans to re-join the Limerick Desmond League in August-September 2021 Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

The club is currently fundraising to raise the necessary funds to execute their Field Development Plan for 2021 which is key to the future of the club.

The Field Development Plan includes the provision of essential services which have now become necessary in 2021 because of Covid 19.

These include pitch upgrade, water and toilet facilities, electricity, training lights and other ancillary works to bring the venue up to standard. It is the club's intention to raise the necessary funds through the following initiatives.

* Monthly 50/50 Draw

* Sponsor our Pitch Development (Gold, Silver or Bronze)

* Non - Playing Membership

* Monthly Online Poker

* Mountcollins AFC Apparel

More details on Mountcollins AFC can be found on the club website www.mountcollinsafc.com