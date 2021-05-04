All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football championships to begin in July

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s (LGFA) Management Committee has taken the decision to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

The LGFA has announced that it is to commence its 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships in July – and following the conclusion of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

The LGFA’s Management Committee met last Thursday to plan fixtures for the coming months, following the latest Government announcement.

The decision was taken to commence the TG4 All-Ireland Championships on the weekend of July 10/11, with the All-Ireland Finals pencilled in for Sunday, September 5.

The draws for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be made shortly – with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.

Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series, while it was also decided by the LGFA’s Management Committee that the provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021.

Provincial championships can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so.

The LGFA also hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – and will be in a position to announce underage fixtures shortly.

The Limerick Ladies Gaelic football management team this year includes manager Donal Ryan, with mentors Derry peters and Catherine Murphy, while Steve McMahon will look after strength and conditioning.

2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick are in three-team, Division 4B, alongside Carlow and Offaly, for the upcoming Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Limerick's first outing in the competition will be away to Offaly on May 30.

Limerick complete their programme of fixtures in the three-team Division 4B with a home game against Carlow on the weekend of June 6.

Division 4A will consist of Antrim, Derry, Leitrim and Louth.

The semi-final will take place on the weekend of June 12 and 13, while the Division 4 Lidl National League final will be held on the weekend of June 26 and 27.