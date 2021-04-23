Gritty Treaty United see off Cork City to claim thrilling league win

RESILIENT Treaty United recorded their second home win of their inaugural SSE Airtricity League First Division season thanks to a precious 2-1 Munster derby victory over Cork City at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Goals in either half from Anthony O'Donnell, his second of the campaign, and a 78th minute winner from Matt Keane helped Tommy Barrett's charges secure the provincial bragging rights and three league points on offer.

The result saw Treaty extend their unbeaten start to the First Division season to five games, while Cork, who were hugely competitive throughout, were suffering their four loss in five games.

The win moves Treaty on to 9 points in the league table, two wins and three draws to date. The Limerick-based side sit in fourth place in the table, four points off pacesetters Athlone Town.

Next up for Treaty is a trip to Tolka Park on Friday to take on second-placed Shelbourne. That game kicks-off a demanding run of fixtures for Treaty who face each of the three sides above them in the table in the coming weeks, Athlone Town, Shels and UCD and Cabinteely, who sit in fifth place in the table.

Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett made just one change from the starting line-up which drew with Galway Utd a week earlier as Anthony O'Donnell began in defence with winger Joel Coustrain missing out due to an injury.

After an opening weekend win over local rivals Cobh Ramblers, Cork City had lost their three most recent league fixtures against Cabinteely, Athlone Town and most recently Shelbourne.

Cork City began the game the brighter of the two sides, knocking the ball around confidently on the well-manicured playing pitch.

The Leesiders succeeded in holding onto possession for good periods, as Treaty took time to settle into the game.

The best chance of the opening period arrived in the 14th minute when Cork's Dylan McGlade cut in from the left before firing a terrific shot goalwards. However, Treaty 'keeper Tadhg Ryan, who had a spell at Cork previously, proved up to the task as he helped the ball over the crossbar with two strong hands. The resultant corner was cleared by the home side.

Treaty began to settle into the derby as the half wore on, enjoying more possession. Sean McSweeny produced their first shot in anger after linking up with Clyde O'Connell. However, the ball flew over the crossbar.

Mark Walsh was a hugely influential figure for the home side in the opening half, his tackling crisp and assured, his use of the ball accurate and intelligent.

The home side seemed happy to allow Cork have possession, trusting that their defensive shape would cope with whatever threat Colin Healy side could pose.

And Treaty hit the front just after the half hour mark. From Marc Ludden's corner on the right, Clyde O'Connell powered her headed against the crossbar. When the ball fell loose, the alert Anthony O'Donnell flicked the ball home for his second league goal for Tommy Barrett's charges in recent weeks.

Twenty six-year-old O'Donnell, who joined Treaty from Munster Senior League side Ringmahon Rangers, previously had a spell at Limerick FC where he played for the U19 side.

The home side's lead was short-lived however, as Cork drew level in the 40 minute. Alec Byrne played a neat ball out to the lively McGlade and his pin-point cross from the left was headed home by the unmarked Cian Coleman.

Cork midfielder and skipper Coleman made 32 appearances for Limerick FC in 2018 before moving to St Patrick's Athletic after the Super Blues were relegated to the First Division.

To be fair, on the run of the opening 45 minutes, the visitors were deservedly on terms at half-time.

Treaty needed to up their performance levels in the second half and they began the half brightly. Goalscorer O'Donnell had his header from a Marc Ludden corner blocked. The ball broke to Clyde O'Connell but his effort on the half-volley was also blocked.

Treaty came even closer to regaining the lead in the 56th minute when O'Donnell's header from Edward McCarthy's free-kick on the right crashed against the upright before McSweeney was off target with a follow-up effort.

Cork came within a whisker of drawing level mid-way through the second half but Coleman hit the post, before the assistant referee's off-side flag brought relief for the home side.

The see-saw nature of the game continued in the 78th minute when Treaty regained the lead. This time Matt Keane was on hand at the back post to help the home side in front after substitute Matt McKevitt flicked the ball on.

Goalscorer Keane joined Treaty from Killarney Celtic in the closed season.

To their credit, Cork battled strongly to get an equaliser and it took some smart interventions from Treaty 'keeper tadhg Ryan advancing from his line to keep the lead in tact.

O’Donnell left Ryan short with an 87th minute back-pass and the 'keeper's clearance was blocked by Cian Murphy. However, fortunately for the Limerick side the ball goes just over the crossbar.

The full-time whistle sounded soon after. Phew!

TREATY UNITED: Tadhg Ryan, Marc Ludden, Clyde O'Connell, Anthony O'Donnell, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt 64), Sean McSweeney, Matt Keane, Sean Guerins, Edward McCarthy, Mark Walsh, Jack Lynch (Capt).

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty, Uniss Kargbo (Cian Murphy 85), Ronan Hurley, George Heaven, Dylan McGlade, Cian Coleman (Capt), Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Dale Holland (Cian Bargary 68, Alec Byrne, Darragh Crowley, Jonas Hakkinen.

REFEREE: Rob Dowling