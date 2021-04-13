Dates confirmed for 2021 Munster senior hurling and football championship draws

THE draws for the 2021 Senior Provincial Football and Hurling Championships will be broadcast live by RTÉ next Monday and Tuesday, April 19 and 20.

The 2021 Munster Football and Hurling Championship draws will take place on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland show on Monday, April 19, at 7.30am and 8.30am respectively.

Monday, April 19

Morning Ireland: Munster | Football @ 7.30 Hurling @ 8.30

THE Munster Senior Football Championship is a knock-out open draw. Four teams are in the pot for the quarter-finals – Kerry, Clare, Limerick, and Waterford. The two quarter-final winners will advance to the semi-finals where an open draw will pit them against either defending champions Tipperary or Cork.

2021 Munster Senior Hurling Championship

THE Munster Senior Hurling Championship is an open draw among the five teams taking part – defending champions Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary, Cork, and Clare.

The first team drawn plays the second team drawn in the first semi-final. The third team draw goes in to the second semi-final where they will play the winners of the fourth and five team drawn who must first play one another in the quarter-final.