Munster Rugby issue squad injury update ahead of PRO14 final showdown

THE Munster squad are continuing their preparations at their High Performance Centre at UL ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster at the RDS (5pm).

Munster’s full Ireland Six Nations contingent return to the province this week.

Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander have rejoined the squad at the HPC.

Kilcoyne (HIA) was replaced in the first half of Saturday’s Six Nations win over England and will follow the return-to-play protocols.

Paddy Patterson sustained an ankle injury against Benetton on Friday night and has undergone an MRI scan, he will see a specialist this week regarding further management.

Kevin O’Byrne has returned to full team training after missing out last weekend due to a chest injury.

Continuing to rehab: Fineen Wycherley (neck), Dan Goggin (hand), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee).