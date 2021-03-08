Three Munster players return to Ireland Six Nations squad
Munster scrum-half Craig Casey has rejoined the Ireland Six Nations squad
THE Ireland squad reassembles today, Monday, as they continue preparation for Round 4 of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations against Scotland this coming Sunday.
The IRFU confirmed that Shane Daly will remain at Munster ahead of the province's Guinness PRO14 clash with Scarlets at Thomond Park this Friday, 8pm.
However, Craig Casey, Chris Farrell and Andrew Conway have returned to the Ireland squad after featuring for Munster in their Guinness PRO14 win over Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday last.
Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale returns to the Ireland squad having missed the opening three rounds through injury. The 36 man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at BT Murrayfield.
Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week in Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness PRO14 fixtures over the weekend.
Ireland Squad Rounds 4 & 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.
Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps
Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
