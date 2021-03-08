Three Munster players return to Ireland Six Nations squad

THE Ireland squad reassembles today, Monday, as they continue preparation for Round 4 of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations against Scotland this coming Sunday.

The IRFU confirmed that Shane Daly will remain at Munster ahead of the province's Guinness PRO14 clash with Scarlets at Thomond Park this Friday, 8pm.

However, Craig Casey, Chris Farrell and Andrew Conway have returned to the Ireland squad after featuring for Munster in their Guinness PRO14 win over Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday last.

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale returns to the Ireland squad having missed the opening three rounds through injury. The 36 man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at BT Murrayfield.

Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week in Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness PRO14 fixtures over the weekend.

Ireland Squad Rounds 4 & 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps