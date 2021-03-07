WATCH: Calvin Nash bags brace of tries as Munster 'A' draw with Connacht Eagles

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Calvin Nash bags brace of tries as Munster 'A' draw with Connacht Eagles

Munster winger Calvin Nash scored a brace of tries for Munster A against the Connacht Eagles in Galway on Saturday

MUNSTER 'A' played out an exciting 24-24 draw with the Connacht Eagles in their interprovincial fixture played at the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday.

A late Shane Jennings try for the home side denied Munster 'A' of coming away with victory.
The Eagles opened the scoring when Dylan Tierney-Martin drove over from close range, with former Munster out-half Conor Fitzgerald adding the conversion for the home side.

Connacht increased their advantage when Diarmuid Kilgallen got over in the corner to push the hosts’ lead out to 12-0. A resilient Munster side hit back, however, with out-half Jake Flannery kicking a close-range penalty to open the visitors account.

Out-half Flannery created Munster As opening try for Calvin Nash who darted over following a well-placed crossfield kick. Flannery also added the conversion.

Liam Coombes quickly added another Munster A try with Flannery again converting for 17-12 ahead.

Munster moved further clear with Nash crossing for his second try of the game, converted by Flannery to put 12 points between the sides.

However, Connacht hit back with two tries from Stephen Kerins and Shane Jennings, while Limerick man Fitzgerald converted the former five-pointer.

CONNACHT A: Oran McNulty; Peter Sullivan, Ben O’Donnell, Cathal Forde, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Reilly; Charlie Ward, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Cian Prendergast, Ciaran Booth; Donnacha Byrne, Sean Masterson (Capt), Abraham Papali’i. Replacements: Declan Adamson, Eoin de Buitlear, Conor Kenny, Diarmuid McCormack, Oisin McCormack, Stephen Kerins, Shane Jennings, Hubert Gilvarry, Joshua Dunne.

MUNSTER A: Darren Sweetnam; Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Tommy O’Donnell (Capt), Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Scott Buckley, Roman Salanoa, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Phillips, Seán French.