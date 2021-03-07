WATCH: Calvin Nash bags brace of tries as Munster 'A' draw with Connacht Eagles

MUNSTER 'A' played out an exciting 24-24 draw with the Connacht Eagles in their interprovincial fixture played at the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday.

A late Shane Jennings try for the home side denied Munster 'A' of coming away with victory.

The Eagles opened the scoring when Dylan Tierney-Martin drove over from close range, with former Munster out-half Conor Fitzgerald adding the conversion for the home side.

Connacht increased their advantage when Diarmuid Kilgallen got over in the corner to push the hosts’ lead out to 12-0. A resilient Munster side hit back, however, with out-half Jake Flannery kicking a close-range penalty to open the visitors account.

Out-half Flannery created Munster As opening try for Calvin Nash who darted over following a well-placed crossfield kick. Flannery also added the conversion.

Liam Coombes quickly added another Munster A try with Flannery again converting for 17-12 ahead.

Munster moved further clear with Nash crossing for his second try of the game, converted by Flannery to put 12 points between the sides.

FULL-TIME: Connacht A 24-24 Munster A



Connacht score late on to deny us the victory.



Calvin Nash scored two tries with Liam Coombes also touching down as Jake Flannery kicked three conversions & a penalty.



Watch it back here: https://t.co/tKID1Xh8lw#MunA #SUAF pic.twitter.com/KpKQO66Zcw March 6, 2021

However, Connacht hit back with two tries from Stephen Kerins and Shane Jennings, while Limerick man Fitzgerald converted the former five-pointer.



CONNACHT A: Oran McNulty; Peter Sullivan, Ben O’Donnell, Cathal Forde, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Reilly; Charlie Ward, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Cian Prendergast, Ciaran Booth; Donnacha Byrne, Sean Masterson (Capt), Abraham Papali’i. Replacements: Declan Adamson, Eoin de Buitlear, Conor Kenny, Diarmuid McCormack, Oisin McCormack, Stephen Kerins, Shane Jennings, Hubert Gilvarry, Joshua Dunne.

MUNSTER A: Darren Sweetnam; Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Tommy O’Donnell (Capt), Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Scott Buckley, Roman Salanoa, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Phillips, Seán French.