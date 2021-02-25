Limerick club participates in One Good Club mental health awareness programme

THE 25 clubs who will participate in Lidl Ireland’s new One Good Club mental health awareness programme, including Limerick's Murroe-Boher, will commence their activities next Monday, March 1.

Lid’s One Good Club is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme for local clubs, developed in partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

Details of the programme were revealed at the 2020 Lidl National Football League launch – with clubs chosen to participate identified following the receipt of over 900 nominations from local communities.

The start date for the One Good Club programme was delayed due to Covid-19 - but it’s now all systems go for the 25 clubs.

The Lidl Ireland One Good Club programme aims to increase awareness and knowledge of mental health across the LGFA community. The new initiative offers clubs the opportunity to support all members and engage in activities that can promote their health and wellbeing.

The programme is championed by four One Good Club™ Ambassadors – Dublin’s Carla Rowe, four-time senior All-Ireland and three-time TG4 All-Star award winner; Galway’s Nicola Ward, 2019 All-Star award winner; Waterford’s Caoimhe McGrath, Division 2 winner in 2019 and Donegal’s Emer Gallagher, full-back on the Ulster Championship winning team in 2019.

The One Good Club programme forms part of over €4million invested by Lidl since the partnership with the LGFA began in 2016 and for the first time brings together Lidl’s two community partners – the LGFA and Jigsaw.