RugbyPass to live stream Super Rugby Aotearoa for Irish fans

RUGBYPASS and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have agreed a new partnership to offer the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition on a new OTT streaming service for the 2021 season.

The jointly branded service is set to launch this Friday, February 26, and will be the exclusive destination for Super Rugby Aotearoa in over 100 countries including Ireland, the UK and France.

The new partnership between RugbyPass and NZR will allow millions of fans to access live streaming of every game from the competition through to its culmination on May 8.

The service will be live for this weekend’s games and will provide access to live matches, plus highlights, condensed games, and expert opinion and analysis from the RugbyPass team.

RugbyPass CEO, Neil Martin, commented: “We are tremendously excited to be able to bring Super Rugby Aotearoa to the RugbyPass platform for the millions of fans across the globe.

"RugbyPass is already the biggest rugby destination in the world, and this new partnership with NZR further demonstrates our commitment to the Sport and the major competitions and content that fans desire.”

New Zealand Rugby CEO, Mark Robinson, was equally enthusiastic: “The hype around Super Rugby Aotearoa globally last year was incredible as New Zealand was fortunate enough to be one of the first countries in the world to enjoy live sport with crowds.

"The rugby was fantastic and the fans loved it. We are set for another phenomenal year – and to be doing something different by partnering with RugbyPass to deliver our competition to fans worldwide is really exciting.”

Weekly passes, featuring two live games every weekend, will be available at www.rugbypass.com/live-super-rugby/ for €7.99, whilst fans can get a season-long pass for €39.99