Limerick Greyhound Stadium launch virtual fundraising

EVERY year millions of euro is raised for clubs, organisations, schools and charities at local Greyhound Stadia right across Ireland.

While restaurants and public admissions remain closed at stadia, racing continues “behind closed doors” and the action is still the same exciting greyhound racing that clubs and charities across the country have enjoyed for many years.

With this in mind, the team at Limerick Greyhound Stadium have developed a pulsating fun-filled, simple and safe fundraising night suitable for any community.

Their newly developed Virtual Fundraising concept ensures that club members or friends can now enjoy a great, safe night out, building an even stronger club spirit and will now bring an entire night's live racing and entertainment directly into the home!

Hosted from their event partners studio with a live presenter and DJ, the night is a mix of live racing action, interactive games, phone-ins and entertainment tailored specifically to each clubs' requirements.

Philip Peake, Deputy Chief Executive commented, “The biggest draw of fundraising at any greyhound stadia nationwide has always been that it is suitable for all the family (no matter what age).

"Now with this Virtual Fundraising option fans can relax, enjoy the banter, cheer home a winner (hopefully) and enjoy a virtual catch-up with friends and team-mates.”

The local Business Development Team will work every step of the way to help tailor the evening to the clubs specifications including:

Live Greyhound Racing;

Ideal opportunity to incorporate club awards;

A review of the year or a thank-you to sponsors.

Host & Live DJ.

Online ticketing option.

Interactive challenges to engage the audience between each race.

Virtual race programme including sponsors adverts.

Promotional videos can be included throughout the night (to be provided by club).

To find out more: www.grireland.ie/ fundraisinginlimerick