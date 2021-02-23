Shannon RFC mourns passing of lifelong supporter Br Alberic Turner

WIDESPREAD sadness greeted news of recent the death of lifelong Shannon RFC supporter Br Alberic Turner of Cistercian Monastery of Bolton Abbey, Moone, Co Kildare and formally of Mary Street, Limerick.

The late Austin Turner, later Bro Alberic, was aged 92 when passing away last week. He was the first Life Vice President of Shannon RFC.

Paying tribute, Shannon RFC clubman Vinny Ryan wrote: "Austin Turner is the son of 1920 Munster Junior Cup winning captain Willie ‘Lipton’ Turner and played scrum half himself in the Munster Junior Cup before taking Holy Orders at a young age in 1949.

"Shannon’s success at this time can be linked to his innovative contribution to underage rugby, both with St Marys Boy Scouts and in the club.

"In 1984 Past Club President and Senior Cup winner Bob Keane wrote of his cousin Austin: 'The early nineteen forties was a lean period for Shannon. It was in the mid- forties that a Shannon underage player with foresight, not to mention a great love for the game of rugby, started young boys playing rugby in the Parish at Under 12 and 14 years of age which was unheard of at the time. The man in question was Austin Turner, later Bro. Alberic of the Cistercian Order.

"He arranged games with various colleges around Limerick and further afield.

"These boys were to form the nucleus of Shannon teams that won seven Juvenile Cups, five City Cups and also six of them won Junior and Senior Cup medals with Shannon.’ These players would become the backbone of Shannon’s first and most famous Munster Senior Cup winning side of 1960 Austin (92) always wore his Shannon jersey under his religious attire and will be buried wearing the black and blue.

"Tadgh Crowe will miss phoning Austin with the post mortem after every Shannon senior game. He is the last of his era and will be sadly missed by his many cousins, relatives and friends in Shannon RFC. We will not see his like again."

A private funeral took place in Bolton Abbey Moone on Thursday last for Br Alberic Turner followed by burial in Bolton Abbey Cemetery. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.