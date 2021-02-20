Limerick star confirmed as Hurler of the Year 2020
Limerick's half forward Gearoid Hegarty has been named PWC GAA GPA Hurler of the Year
The St Patrick's club man beat off competition from Clare's Tony Kelly and Waterford's Stephen Bennett. More to follow
Limerick manager John Kiely reflects on an 'incredible' year for his team, saying they saved their best performance for the All-Ireland final - watch live on @rteone and @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/G5HhtDhEsw— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 20, 2021
