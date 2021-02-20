Limerick star confirmed as Hurler of the Year 2020

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick's half forward Gearoid Hegarty has been named PWC GAA GPA Hurler of the Year 

The St Patrick's club man beat off competition from Clare's Tony Kelly and Waterford's Stephen Bennett. More to follow