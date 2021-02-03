Limerick athletes compete at Czech Republic indoor meet later today

TWO Limerick athletes are competing in the World Indoor Series Silver Meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic this afternoon.

Lisnagry athlete Sarah Lavin, of Emerald AC, will compete in the 60m hurdles heats beginning at 2.40pm today.

Clubmate Ciara Neville, from Monaleen, goes in the women's 60m heats at 3pm.

Lavin posted a personal best of 8.24 for fourth place in the 60m hurdles in the Vienna Indoor International in Austria on Saturday evening.

It was a hugely encouraging run from the Emerald AC athlete having her first run of the season.

Ciara Neville equalled her lifetime best indoors of 7.30 seconds to impressively win the 60m sprint in Vienna on Saturday evening. It was the 21-year-old's first race in 11 months.

Neville's time of 7.30 is the joint second fastest 60m ever run by an Irish woman.