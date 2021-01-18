Leinster issue injury update ahead of Munster Thomond Park clash

LEINSTER Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday's Guinness PRO14 game against Munster Rugby in Thomond Park, 7.35pm, live on EirSport.

Injury Update – Available for Selection:

Seán Cronin: has recovered from his knee injury and is expected to train as normal this week

Ciarán Frawley: has recovered from his hamstring injury and is expected to train as normal this week

Injury Update – Further Assessment Required:

Garry Ringrose: is due to return to training following an injury to his jaw but will require further assessment this week

James Lowe: will require further assessment this week as he continues to return from a groin injury

No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder), Scott Penny (neck), Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring)