Former Tipperary manager included as new Limerick camogie management finalised

NEW Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan has confirmed his backroom team for the coming season.

Knockainey native Ryan was revealed as the new Limerick manager at a County Board meeting earlier this week.

Ryan is to take charge of the Limerick senior and junior teams for 2021 and has therefore assembled an extensive backroom team.

He will have former Tipperary senior camogie manager John Lillis as one of his coaches. The Thurles native was Tipperary manager in 2012 and 2011. He is also an inter-county camogie referee.

Further coaches are Thomas Moloney (Knockainey) and Shane Fitzgerald (Fedamore).

The strength and conditioning coaches will be Colm Skehan and John Blackwell.

Shane O'Neill and Paul Hogan will be the goalkeeping coaches.

Liam Mulcahy and Claire Gilligan will be physios.

Michael Byrnes will be the video analyst, while Rachel MacAuley is laision officer.