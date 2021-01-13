Another accolade as Limerick hurling star Gearoid Hegarty voted Hurler of the Month

LIMERICK hurling star Gearoid Hegarty has been voted the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month.

The St Patricks man secured the latest award for his performance in December's All-Ireland SHC final.

It's a second PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month award for Hegarty in as many months.

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards are voted for by the GPA’s membership.

Hegarty secured the award ahead of Limerick team-mates Tom Morrissey and Kyle Hayes, who were also on the short-list revealed earlier this week.

Hegarty was the All-Ireland SHC final Man of the Match with a seven point return from play.

The Player of the Month Finals Award is a special award to acknowledge the performances of some of the best talent in the GAA in what was a shorter than usual inter-county season.

“On behalf of PwC, I would like to issue our heartfelt congratulations to both Gearóid (Hegarty) and Con (O'Callaghan) on being named the winners of these PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards. They both produced their best displays and on the biggest day of the season, which is a testament to their superb talent and performance. And whilst these individual awards are hugely deserved, it’s worth noting that both of these men are real team players and that’s just one of the reasons they have been so successful," said Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC.

GAA President John Horan added his congratulations.

“Gearóid capped off a fantastic year for Limerick and himself personally by claiming his second award of the year. Limerick’s unbeaten run through league and championship this year is a magnificent achievement. Well done to both players and my thanks on behalf of the GAA to PwC for their continued support in the promotion of our games,” said Horan.

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Chief Executive Paul Flynn added: “To win these awards following their performances in the All-Ireland finals shows the huge contribution Gearóid and Con made to their teams’ success in 2020 and to be selected for these awards by their peers shows the esteem they are held in by their fellow players. They are both hugely deserving winners of these PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards.”