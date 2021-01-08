Limerick winger commits to Premier Division Finn Harps for 2021 season

LIMERICK man Karl O'Sullivan has resigned for SSE Aitricity League Premier Division side Finn Harps once again for the 2021 season.

Twenty one-year old Glin native O'Sullivan appeared 14 times for Finn Harps last season, scoring two goals.

Winger O’Sullivan started his schoolboy soccer career playing with his local club Glin Rovers and his talent brought him to the attention of the Desmond League Kennedy Cup coaching team.

In 2015 came the opportunity to play with Limerick FC U17s in the SSE Airtricity League. However, the 70km trek from Glin to Bruff, where Limerick were based at the time, was a difficult one to negotiate for the teenager.

The promising West Limerick native would go on to win a Desmond Cup with Glin Rovers and played for Kerry in the SEE Airtricity Under-Age league.

O'Sullivan then joined Limerick FC in 2017. O’Sullivan’s senior League of Ireland debut for the Blues arrived at the end of the 2017 Premier Division campaign away to Shamrock Rovers.

Tommy Barrett then brought the former Tarbert Comprehensive student into the Limerick FC senior squad in 2018.

Limerick were relegated to the First Division in 2019, but as the season opened, O’Sullivan received an international call-up from U21 manager Stephen Kenny and he featured against the Rep of Ireland amateur side at Whitehall.

O’Sullivan, who played more than 50 senior games for Limerick in all, made an instant impact at Finn Harps in 2002 scoring the winning goal in last season's opening fixture against Sligo Rovers.

Speaking after re-signing for Harps for the 2021 season, O'Sullivan told club media he was keen to repay the faith shown in him by the management team and help the club kick on.

“I enjoyed my time with Harps last season, there were a great bunch of players with a lot of togetherness in the group. I suppose a lot of us felt we probably underachieved last year with the team we had so hopefully we can manage to kick on again next year," Karl O'Sullivan said.

"Ollie and Paul took a chance on me last year and gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier Division again so I owe them a lot. Overall, the players, staff and everyone at the club make you feel very welcome and I'm looking forward to pushing on again this year.”



Having made a strong start to the 2020 season, O’Sullivan ran into some bad luck on the injury front when play resumed in August.

“There were certainly a lot of ups and downs throughout the year. I was a bit unlucky at times with injuries across the season but still managed to play a lot of games and get on the scoresheet a few times. From coming in at the start of last year, I think I've matured a lot as a player and that's all down to Ollie, Heggsy and the players at the club.”



"I had never played as a forward before, even at underage level and so it was a big change for me. I was always more of a winger or a midfielder. I enjoyed it though, it was a nice change but I'll play anywhere to be honest. You have to be able to adapt in this game, especially at senior level.”



Ollie Horgan told Finnharps.ie: “Karl is a good lad with a lot of talent. He was unlucky with a couple of knocks last year that kept him out of a few games especially towards the end of the season. Hopefully now he can get a good preseason under him and that will set him up well for the year ahead. We’re delighted he’s decided to re-sign with the club.”