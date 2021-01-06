Munster's Ireland stars back in reckoning for Connacht Pro14 test
Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham
MUNSTER'S Ireland internationals will be available for selection for Saturday's big Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derby clash with Connacht in Galway.
Conference B leaders Munster face second-placed Connacht, fresh from their weekend win over Leinster, at the Sportsground this Saturday, 7.35pm.
Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham agreed that this weekend's interpro is a 'massive' fixture for his side who are eight points clear of Connacht in Conference B.
Larkham said: “It's a big game for us. Connacht played a good game on the weekend and they're second in the table, so it's massive. In our planning, we had ear-marked this game as very important for us.”
Larkham revealed that their fit Ireland internationals would be available to Munster for selection this weekend.
Larkham said: “Yeah, except for those that are injured, but yeah, everyone is available for the game this weekend.
“Like I said, we had a bit of planning and a bit of thought go into the processes over the last couple of weeks.
“It was a bit of a shame that we didn't get to play against Leinster. That would have been a fine little top off for some of the guys.
“But we gave the guys a good rest, those that needed it. Everyone should be available for selection this weekend.”
