Limerick GAA Clubs weekly notes

AHANE

AWARD: Ahane GAA has been awarded a bronze Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha award for their work in developing Gaeilge in the club in 2020. Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a joint support scheme between Glór na nGael and the GAA itself for clubs wishing to promote the language.

The Foundation aims to help develop that promotion and the Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha medal is a sign of achievement and recognition for continued work on behalf of the language. We are delighted to receive the award which shows how much work and time our Irish Officer Denis Kelly has put in over the last year to bring Irish to the forefront in the club.

We were the only club in Limerick to receive a Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonnacha award and we are very proud of Denis and all involved.

NEW YEAR WISHES: Ahane GAA Club want to wish all our members and everyone in the community a very Happy New Year.

COVID-19 UPDATE: In accordance with the announcement made by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all club activities are suspended until January 31st where the decision will be reviewed. There will be no collective training for any age group including our adult teams.

All GAA club grounds will be closed and fingers crossed will reopen on January 31st but again this is dependent on what the government decide upon on review of the COVID-19 cases. We remind all our members to continue to follow government advice and where possible to remain at home and exercise within your 5km.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still running our Cash for Clobber fundraiser until the end of January. We accept unwanted/unused clothes, belts, handbags and shoes (in pairs only).

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

CLUB NOTICES: The club would like to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. Due to the latest Covid restrictions we have had to put the club lotto draw on hold until further notice. Also the club virtual AGM will now take place on Sunday Jan 10th at 6pm.

If you have not received your invite please send your email address to club phone 087-9029308 or contact club officials for further guidance many thanks and stay safe.

BALLYSTEEN

2021: We wish all our members a Happy New Year! Hopefully 2021 will be filled with health, happiness and success for the club!

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to Vincent Hewson (€2,000) & Eliza Muprhy (€250) who were the lucky club winners in the December Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draw left for the year and of course to join for next years draws.

The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Online Entry Portal limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-drawsignup/

Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information.

SERVICE TO THE ELDERLY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the elderly and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton; Theresa Kenny O’Connell (087 6497963); Eamon Purcell (087 9382972)

Ballysteen; John Neville (087 6505469); Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

CLUB SHOP: Club Gear remains available online to order through O’Neills



CAHERLINE

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner, numbers drawn were 6, 10, 14 & 21. Lucky dip winners were Geraldine Brennan, Méabh McCarthy, Eleanor Murphy, Margaret O'Connell & Mike Martin. Next week's jackpot will be €6,700 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support.

RETURN TO TRAINING: The GAA has issued advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice. Under Level 5 of the plan for living with Covid-19, individual training only is permitted for GAA clubs. Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively & club games are not permitted. These restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31st.

CROOM

AGM: All officers will remain in place for 2021, a new chairman in due course.

COVID-19: The GAA has issued advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice. Under Level 5 of the plan for living with Covid-19 and the current restrictions in the North, individual training only is permitted for GAA clubs. Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively, club games are not permitted, and GAA club grounds must remain closed.

AGE GROUPS: New Age Groups From January 2021 the age grade for games will change in line with national policy. The games will move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17). The fixtures at club level will be coordinated by the following groups: U7, U9, U11 - Coaching & Games; U13, U15, U17 - County Bord na Nog; U19 - Senior - County Senior Board.

Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

CLUB SPONSORSHIP: We would all like to thank Paddy and Patrick Byrnes. They are the new official Croom GAA club sponsor for our adult hurling and football teams for the next 3 years. Croom Precision Medical was set up in Croom in 1984 and have always supported local clubs and local employment. We are delighted to enter into partnership with them and we gratefully appreciate their support.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 9,19,21,27. No jackpot winners . Lucky dips/ Chris Storan Lisduff c/o J English, Bridget & Pauline Kiely c/o Tom Kiely , Bridget & Jeremiah Lynch c/o Tom Kiely, Sarah O'Kelly c/o Richard O Kelly, Shea Dunworth c/o M Cahill. The next draw has a jackpot of €8300. Thanks to all those who support our draw.



DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LEVEL 5: Due to the current Level 5 restrictions all club activity will cease until further notice. Neither adult nor underage teams may train collectively. Individual training only is permitted. Club games are not permitted and GAA club facilities must remain closed.

Indoor meetings are to be rescheduled. These restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31st. This meant our plans to host the inaugural Ann Kenny Road Hurling Tournament had to be postponed. We are very grateful to the Kenny Family for their ongoing support and look forward to hosting this event in Springtime.

Dromin Athlacca GAA has set up a “Covid-19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then dont hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will cordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel.

DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday Jan 30th. This will be the final draw in the current competition. The Jackpot prize will again be €10,000 with lots of cash prizes available.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning in this final draw at a cost of €10, please contact Mike Carmody Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh Athlacca or John Murphy Dromin.

LOTTO: Local Lotto continues again this week with no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 3, 15, 21, and 32. Lucky dip winners were Neil Hogan 40e, Eddie O Dea 20e and Aidan O'Mahony 20e. Next weeks jackpot is 8,250 Best of luck to all entries.

SYMPATHY: Dromin Athlacca GAA club wish to extend sympathies to the McManus and Ledbetter Family on their recent bereavement. May Emma rest in peace. Sympathies are also extended to Tom O’Connell and family on the loss of Toms mother Nora. May she rest in peace. Also the club wish to offer condolences to the Liston family on the loss of Catherine. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

FR CASEYS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Fr Caseys GAA Club held their AGM on Friday December 18th. The following are the elected club officers for the 2021 season with just two changes of note for Secretary and PRO duties. Chairperson: Liam Murphy; Vice Chairperson: Gerard O’Connor Secretary: Bobby Woods; Assistant Secretary: Maire Harnett; Treasurer: Donal O’Connor; Assistant Treasurer: JD Foley; Public Relations Officer: Maurice O’Connor; Registrar: Brendan Walsh; Irish Officer: Donal Murphy; West Board Delegate: JD Foley; County Board Delegate: Gerard O’Connor; Football Board Delegate: Gerard O’Connor; Draw Co-ordinator: Liam O’Connor; Health & Wellbeing Officer: Bridget Daughton; Child Protection Officer: Bridget Daughton

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30th and this will be the final draw for the current term. Once more there will be a jackpot prize of €10,000 up for grabs as well an Exclusive Star Prize and a host of cash prizes. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw.

SPIN AND WIN DRAW: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw is postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw.

FRIENDS OF FR CASEY'S FUNDRAISER: Fr. Caseys GAA Club are currently collecting the final names for our new Friends of Fr. Caseys sign which will be erected this summer in our club grounds. All funds raised will go towards the future development of our club grounds. See our website www.frcaseysgaa.ie for more details.

Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerick@gaa.ie.

FEDAMORE

LOTTO RESULTS: This week's numbers are 5, 6, 14 and 21. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,800. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Helen McCarthy, Philip Corbett, Joe O Shea and Marie Tobin. Next week's draw is on Sunday January 10th in community centre 8pm. Thanks for your support. Play online www.lottoraiser.ie/FedamoreGAA. Happy New Year from Fedamore GAA.



HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

ADVICE: We will continue to take advice from the various government departments and we will update you when we can.

CLUB LOTTO DRAW: Our club lotto draw has been suspended for the moment due to the current level of restrictions in place. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: To join the January please visit limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw to sign up or contact Pat Foley 0868593838. Thank you to all our members for your continued support.

CLUB GEAR: Is available on O'Neills website www.oneills.com

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets are €10 and are available to buy on our Klubfunder page under Ticket Sales – Events Page - Buy now. Alternatively, you can contact Des on 0868369784.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

UNDERAGE CHANGES: From January 2021 the age grade for hurling games will change in line with national policy. The games will move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17). The fixtures at club level will be coordinated by the following groups: U7, U9, U11 Coaching & Games; U13, U15, U17 - County Bord na n-Óg; U19 - Senior - County Senior Board.

Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

EVERY STEP COUNTS: (healthy clubs initiative) This year Irish Life Financial Services is teaming up with the GAA’s Community & Health department to create a challenge for clubs and community members to increase our physical activity.

This challenge can be done individually and in line with government recommendations within 5km of your home. Please download the mylife app and join your club in this challenge.

CONDOLENCES: The club would like to extend their sympathy to the McManus and Ledbetter family on their recent bereavement. May Emma rest in peace.

New Years Wishes: We would like to wish all our players, management, members, supporters and their families a very happy, peaceful New Year and best wishes for 2021

GALTEE GAELS

CONGRATS: The club would like to extend huge congratulations to the Limerick minor hurling who retained their Munster title with an exciting extra time win over Tipperary on December 20, they are now through to the All Ireland semi-final against Galway, it is not known when it will be played.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Two monthly draws were held on December 19. Timmy Breedy continued his families good luck in the draw winning a prize of €250, the Breedy family have won on a number of occasion including the top prize of a car some years ago. There is one more draw left in this season.

A.G.M: Club Na nÓg Chairman Martin Casey recently told members that the annual general meeting will be held online early in the New Year, it will look back on a difficult year but at the same time a satisfactory year, hopefully 2021 will be better.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

FACILITIES CLOSED: Just a reminder to all our members that all our GAA facilities must remain closed for the current covid restrictions. We ask that all our members adhere to this instruction from Croke Park and all other guidelines from the HSE.

We look forward to when we can resume training and matches with plenty of supporters present. Please stay safe and look out for neighbours and the vulnerable in our community. Remind those who need it, that help is available if needed.

LOTTO POSTPONED: Due to the drastic rise in Covid cases over the weekend and the safety of our committee and volunteers we have decided to cancel our lotto for the time being. Once again any tickets that have been purchased will remain valid for our next draw when restrictions have been lifted.

MONALEEN

LEVEL 5: It has been disappointing to return to Level 5 restrictions in recent days. This is the situation we find ourselves in as a GAA Club too and we must comply wholeheartedly in spirit and in practice. We thank everyone for their compliance in this regard during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

OPERATION TRANSFORMATION: As Operation Transformation begins on this Wednesday, January 6, Monaleen GAA will be taking part in The MyLife “Every Step Counts” challenge starting on Wednesday, January 13. As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can walk in your own time while capturing your steps via App against the Monaleen GAA Club.

Each club, their members & the wider community are being asked to collectively walk 4,000 Km’s*, which is approximately the distance around Ireland! Clubs who hit the 4000km milestone will be entered into a prize draw with €2,500, €1,500 and €1,000 O'Neills vouchers to be won per province. To join download the App MyLife by Irish Life (Irish Life-Every Step Counts Challenge).

Once registered, scroll down to the challenge click to select Munster & then select Monaleen GAA. This will ensure that all steps will be registered against the Monaleen GAA club. All are welcome & Happy walking! Thanks from the Monaleen GAA Healthy Club Committee.

100-DAY CHALLENGE: On behalf of the Healthy Club Committee- we would propose encouraging the community to get involved in 100 day walking challenge - 30 mins a day for 100 days. A great way to pass away the restrictions with Covid while getting some fresh air- great for everyone’s mental health! This is not instead of operation transformation. To register click https://www.newstalk.com/news/ 100-days-walking-registration- form-937315 It would great to get this pushed out on our social media forums today as this journey starts tomorrow- the registration asks people to consider what they want to achieve from this 100 day challenge- New Year's resolution!

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, December 31 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 12, 14, 18 and 31. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were C. Kiely, Cherryfield; S./B. Madden, Newtown; A. Sheehan, Kylemore. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S

GET IRELAND WALKING: Are you trying to work out how to start the year on a good foot? Why not join in the Get Ireland Walking 8 week programme, it takes place twice weekly on a Monday and Thursday starting this Monday 4th of January 2021 at 7pm.

A great way to start you back ready for the summer. We would normally meet in the clubhouse and all start together but unfortunately this is not possible due to Covid regulations. Don't let this stop you, get someone from your family bubble to walk with you or walk on your own.

MY LIFE CHALLENGE: We have registered Mungret St. Pauls for the My Life challenge to be held starting Wednesday 6th January 2021 for 8 weeks until March 3rd 2021 and would like to invite you to join in ( you must be over 18 years old).

This is run along side the Get Ireland walking so why not register and get your steps counted for the club. All we need to do as a club is to walk a combined total of 4,000km to be entered into the draw. Download the MyLife app from the App store or Google Play store · Apple App Store

OOLA

SPLIT THE POT: Last week's winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Paul Ryan, Monahila sold online. The prize was €572. This week our Split the Pot draw will take place on Friday. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: OOLA GAA would like to thank everyone for your continued support for the CLUB Limerick Draw. Support Oola GAA and join today, the 10th Club Limerick Draw will take place on January 30th 2021.If you would like to re-join for the 10th draw please visit www.limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw and select Oola GAA.

SYMPATHIES: All in Oola GAA club would like to express its sympathy to the McManus family on the untimely passing of Emma McManus. The McManus family are long time contributors to Limerick GAA and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this sad time.

COVID-19: In accordance with Level 5 restrictions currently in place all club activities are suspended until Jan 31st when it will be reviewed. We remind all our members to continue to follow the government advice to remain at home and exercise within your 5 km.

PALLASGREEN

RESTRICTIONS: Due to the Level 5 restrictions all club activity will cease until further notice. Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively, club games are not permitted, and GAA club grounds must remain closed.

At inter-county level, it remains the case that collective training for In level 5 and under the current restrictions in the North, individual training only is permitted – neither adult nor underage teams may train collectively. GAA club grounds must stay closed.

Club games are not permitted. Dressing rooms, showers and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities. Club Gyms must remain closed until further notice. No indoor meetings can be held. All officer Training must be delivered online.

Outdoor coaching education courses are not permitted. No organised indoor gatherings can take place under the current restrictions. No outdoor gatherings on GAA property are permitted.

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO: No winner December 28 draw; Numbers drawn 5, 6, 8 & 22. Lucky Dip Winners: Sharon Gammell, Margaret Ryan Buckley, Sean Barry, Marie Gammell, Michael Ryan, Oliver O’Keeffe, Mary Horan, Mattie O’Connor, Jenna Gammell, Sophie Roche.

Please note due to the current level 5 restrictions the Lotto is now suspended for the month of January. Any tickets purchased for the 4 January draw will be included when the draw resumes.

LIMERICK: A belated congratulations to The Limerick Senior Hurling Team and management on winning the All Ireland Senior Hurling Title on December 13 (a second title in three years) Adding the National League and Munster Titles and to go unbeaten during 2020 proved a phenomenal year for the county. Well done to all involved.

Also congratulations to the Minor hurling team on their Munster championship success over Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds a few days before Christmas.

SYMPATHY: All in Pallasgreen GAA Club would like to express its sympathy to the John McManus and the McManus family on the untimely passing of Emma McManus last week. The McManus Family are long time contributors to Limerick GAA and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time. Ar Dehis de raibh a anam dilis.

PATRICKSWELL

HAPPY NEW YEAR: We would like to wish all our players, members and supporters a Happy New Year.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Due to enhanced Government restrictions issued in late December, the club grounds will be closed and club training & matches will not be permissible.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The final draw for the 2020 campaign will take place on Saturday January 30. The Exclusive Prize for January is €500 cash. To re-join for the final draw, please visit limerickgaa.ie/