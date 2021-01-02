Lions issue update on prospects of 2021 tour to South Africa going ahead

THE British & Irish Lions have provided an update on the 2021 Tour to South Africa, this Saturday.

The Lions are due to kick off an eight-match Tour in South Africa on 3 July and continue to review the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you would expect, we are progressing with our plans based on the latest information available to us,” said The British & Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley.

“However, given the uncertainty that continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic both in South Africa, as well as the UK and Ireland, we are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward; not least so that we can provide clarity to supporters booked to travel to South Africa next summer, or those thinking of making the trip.

“To date, the Lions Board has had repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue. It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data. After further consultation with SA Rugby, we will update on the outcome of these meetings in due course.

“In the meantime, we continue regular discussion with our partners in the UK, Ireland and South Africa, including the British High Commission in Pretoria, the Irish Embassy and various government departments, to ascertain as much information as possible on this fast-evolving, complex situation.”

The Lions are set to kick off their Tour on July 3 against DHL Stormers, before fixtures against SA Invitation XV, Cell C Sharks, South Africa A and Vodacom Bulls. They then kick off a three-Test series versus Rugby World Champions the Springboks on July 24.