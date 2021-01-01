Limerick GAA Club Weekly Notes

CRECORA-MANISTER

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: You can now pay your annual club membership of €40 online via KlubFunder. This year there is an early bird rate of €40 if you pay before 1st Marchand this increases to €55 thereafter. www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Crecora%20Manister%20GAA/Membership#MembershipOptions



CLUB FACILITY DEVELOPMENT PLAN - FUNDING APPROVAL: Fundraising efforts continue in order to deliver this project, which is the first phase in the proposed development works which will benefit GAA and Camogie players across all ages at Crecora Manister GAA pitch, in addition to the local community. A reminder that contributions are already starting to come in to the stand alone fund account being operated jointly between the GAA Club and Camogie Clubs, and we thank those early donors for their support. Phase 2 will see an application for Sports Capital Funding hopefully in early 2021 to progress pitch improvements and developments, and own funding of approximately €45,000 will be needed to complete all items, in conjunction with grant aid.

Please help us by contributing now to our fundraising efforts either by lodging directly to our:

Development Fund Account with Bank of Ireland: IBAN: IE26 BOFI 9044 9947 4969 71, or you can do so online at: https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Crecora_Manister_Development_Fund

HAPPY NEW YEAR: The club would like to wish all its members and the wider Crecora and Manister communities a happy and safe New Year. Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh go léir.

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S

HAPPY NEW YEAR: On behalf of the management committee of Mungret St Paul's, I would like to wish all our members, coaches, sponsors and our community as a whole a very Happy new Year and hope that 2021 is filled with much happiness and many blessings for you all. A special thanks to all our members who gave so much extra to the club & to help out in the community because of the challenges of Covid 19. We look forward to seeing new and old members back at club in 2021, until then stay safe. Brian O'Halloran, Chairman

CLUB LOTTO AND SHOP: Due to tighter Covid restrictions the lotto will not be taking place for the next few weeks. All purchased tickets and online entries will carry forward to the next draw. Tickets can continue to be purchased online and will automatically be entered for the next draw.

The club shop will also not be open for the time being. Thank you for your patience and support to Mungret St. Pauls during 2020.

GET IRELAND WALKING: Are you struggling to think of something for Christmas why not runners as Mungret St. Pauls have registered for Get Ireland Walking again for 2021. This is a great way to get the excess Christmas food worked off. It is an 8 week programme, twice weekly, Mondays and Thursdays starting the 4th and 7th January 2021 at 7pm from the Club House (subject to lockdown restrictions) we will have more info to follow depending on Government guidelines.

CONDOLENCES: Deepest Sympathies to junior Camogie player Eva Bromell and her family on the passing of her father Declan Bromell. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: We are asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. The GAA's National Club Draw Tickets is up & running. There are some great prizes on offer! All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact: Brian O'Halloran 0868349399; Wanda Dwane 0876236709.

PATRICKSWELL

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Patrickswell GAA Club would like to wish its members a happy New Year 2021. We hope that the coming year is more favourable in terms of health, prosperity and match participation. We want to welcome players and spectators back when it is safe.

NA PIARSAIGH

HAPPY NEW YEAR: On behalf of the Executive committee of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club I would like to wish all our players, sponsors, members, coaches of all our teams and the entire Na Piarsaigh circle, a very new year and a 2021 that brings much more joy and happiness than we have dealt with in 2020.

We must mention the many volunteers who gave of their time during the most difficult of years.

From our great band of field maintainers to our many team coaches, the group who assembled protective equipment for the front line workers and those who delivered groceries and prescriptions to those who needed it. No matter what you do for our great club we really appreciate your efforts.

We hope to see you all back around the club in the new year. Mind yourselves.

LOTTO: Our last lotto draw for 2020 took place last Monday with €4000 in the pot.

The numbers drawn were 02, 03, 24, 29. There was no jackpot winner but three lucky dip winners were Adrian Daly, Joan Wallace and Mick Carroll. Sellers prize went to Donie O'Gorman.

The next draw of our lotto will be 11 Jan 2021. We thank everyone for supporting our draw and look forward to your continued support next year.

OOLA

SPLIT THE POT: Last week's winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Chloe O'Brien sold by Neilys, Oola. The prize was €601.This week our Split the Pot draw will take place on New Years Day in the club house. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com