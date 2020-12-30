Limerick stages final day of Christmas racing festival

LIMERICK Racecourse stages the final day of the four-day Limerick Christmas Racing Festival today, Wednesday.

Today's card is rescheduled from Sunday which was cancelled when, after 18mm of rain, Limerick Racecourse was found to be waterlogged and unfit for racing.

The opening race on today's card, which will be staged behind-closed-doors, is due off at 12.50pm.

Following 1.5mm of rain in the last 24 hours, the ground at Limerick Racecoure today remains heavy. There will be fresh ground for the hurdle track. the weather forecast is mainly dry for the day with some scattered showers.