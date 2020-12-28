Munster switch focus to New Year's clash with Ulster

THE Munster squad have returned to their base at the High Performance Centre in UL this Monday to begin preparations for their Guinness PRO14 clash with Ulster.

Johann van Graan's charges will be looking to make it 10 straight wins in all competitions this season when locking horns with Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday next, January 2, 5.15pm.

While Munster's scheduled St Stephen's Day fixture with Leinster at Thomond Park was postponed due to a Covid-19 issue in the Leinster camp, Ulster kicked off their programme of festive fixtures with an impressive away victory over Connacht on Sunday night.

Something has to give in Saturday evening's fixture in Belfast as Ulster have won all 9 of their PRO14 fixtures this season to sit on top of Conference A of the PRO14 on 42 points, seven points more than second-placed Leinster who have two games in hand.

Munster are also unbeaten in the PRO14 this season, their seven wins to date helping Johann van Graan's charges to build a 12-point advantage over second-placed Connacht in Conference B.