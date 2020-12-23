Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 17 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 17 different clubs across the county.

BALLYBROWN

LIMERICK: Huge Congratulations to the Limerick Minor team who won the Munster Championship this weekend. An extra special mention to the two Ballybrown players Luke O'Neill and Ned Quinn.

CHRISTMAS: We'd like to take this opportunity to wish all our members, friends, family and neighbours a safe and Happy Christmas. What a year its been plenty of ups and downs for us all - we hope 2021 is better to everyone.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets for National Club Draw 2021 are on Sale Now from all committee members. We are asking all members to assist by selling these to family and friends at a cost of €10 per ticket.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Huge Congratulations to Joe O'Connor who won €1,000 and Niall Doolan who won €100 in the double Club Limerick draw last Saturday. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online.

BALLYSTEEN

AGM: The Club held our Annual General Meeting last Tuesday, December 15. There was a strong turn out this year despite it being an online event. Two officers, John Anglim (Treasurer) & Maurice Hayes (PRO), decided to step down from their respective positions. Chairman Alan Kehoe & Secretary John Neville paid tribute on behalf of the Club to both men for their service while they held their positions. Mary Ranahan (Treasurer) & Jack Neville (PRO) were elected unopposed to the vacant positions. They were wished luck in their new roles by Alan & John. Our Senior Management Team from 2020 lead by Seamus O'Donnell was reappointed for another term. Alan Kehoe is to take charge of the Junior B Team for 2021. Maurice Somers & Patrick Ranahan return as managers of the U21/U20 team while Mark Ranahan & Danny Neville will stay in charge of the Minors. All managements were wished well in the season ahead by Alan & John.

2020: The Club had a relatively successful year on the pitch advancing to the knockout stages of the Senior, West Junior B & County Minor A Football Championship. Due to the pandemic, the U21 Championship has yet to have been played. All players, management teams & sponsors were thanked for their service through the year by Alan. Alan, also thanked everyone who contributed to our fundraising efforts throughout 2020, including those who supported the CLUB Limerick Draw & the Cheltenham Tipping Competition. He noted that the Club Limerick Draw had seen a number of winners throughout the year. With that, Alan wished everyone a safe & healthy Christmas and looked forward to 2021 with hope and expectation that better days lie ahead.

OFFICERS: Chairman: Alan Kehoe, Secretary: John Neville, Treasurer: Mary Ranahan, PRO: Jack Neville, Covid Officer: Ann Moran.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to Vincent Hewson (€2,000) & Eliza Muprhy (€250) who were the lucky club winners in the December Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draw left for the year and of course to join for next years draws. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

COMMUNITY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LIMERICK: Limerick Minor Hurlers have won the Munster final beating Tipperary after extra time 2-22 to 0-25. Well done to the Limerick team including Sean O’Neill, team management and all involved with the team. Fine display by the Limerick hurlers, the future looks bright, Luimneach abu. The last time Limerick beat Tipperary in the Minor Munster final John O’Neill, Sean’s father was playing. It has been a good week for Limerick hurling with the enjoyment of the All Ireland hurling final still felt. It has been a pleasure to read the papers and see the comments on social media.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on Thursday December 17 - this was the last lotto of the year. The numbers drawn were 9, 13, 24, 29. The €40 lucky dip went to Jane Salmon, Lr Main St, Promotor Con Danaher, the €20 went to Roisin Kelly, Kildorrery, Promotor Brian Carey, Tara McCarthy, Vale View, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Pat Heffernan Jnr, Mallow, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Alan and Caroline Walsh, Promotor Breda Walsh. Our Christmas lotto bonus draw also took place with 10 lucky dips of €20 – Ollie Herbert, Ardpatrick, Helen O’Dea, Radhairc Cillian, Tommy Reid, Dublin, Marie, Steve, Jose, Phil, Catherine Mullins, Cush, Neilie Butler, Pa McGrath, Treada na Ri, Mary New, Education Centre, Sinead O’Meara, Rob, Welcome Inn. Thanks to all lotto sellers for their work support over the year, and our patrons who continue to support us. Due to the restrictions earlier in the year which resulted in postponement of the lotto for some weeks we held a draw for the pre paid lotto patrons in the membership/lotto offer. We had 3 lucky dips of €50. The winners were Ollie Herbert, Judith Bugler, Margaret Hennessy, Glebe Road. The first lotto of 2021 will be on Wednesday January 13, covid restrictions permitting, for a jackpot of €13,000. We will be offering lotto for 2021 and membership of the adult club for €120 for adults and €100 for OAP’s. contact the club or your local club officer for details.

2021: It has been a very difficult year for the local population and indeed globally. We hope for a better year for everyone later in 2021, when we can move freely around, and the matches hopefully will go back to normal.

2020: Well done to our minors, U21’s, junior B’s and Senior team – County Cup winners this year. Hopefully the junior B’s will get to finish their championship. Well done to the Limerick teams this year, hurling and football, Senior hurling Munster and All Ireland champions, league champions, Senior football, league Division 4 champions, hurling minor Munster champions, the club represented by Jimmy Quilty Jnr, Daithi Heffernan, Sean O’Neill, Killian Aherne in various Limerick teams, with Sean the proud holder of a Munster Minor medal won this year on December 20. Well done to the Bord na nOg and Camogie teams who did very well in competition this year and best wishes for 2021 to the officers, players and team managements. Best wishes to Hugh Murphy who will continue as PRO for the County Bord for 2021.

THANKS: We would like to thank all our sponsors this year, and our hardworking team managements, lotto committee and committee and everyone who helps out in the club. Also this year we had volunteers helping with the GAA initiative during lockdown and thanks to our members who helped out. Fintan Leahy, Chairman and the officers of the club would like to thank you all for your support for the year and we wish everyone a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No jackpot winner, numbers drawn were 16, 21, 28 & 29. Lucky dip winners were Amy McNamara, Donagh Coffey, Bridie O'Connell, Noreen Collopy and Tina & Aidan. Our next draw will take place on New Year's night at 9:30pm. As always, we appreciate everyone's support.

AGM: Many thanks to all of you who attended both our Bord na nÓg AGM & main AGM over the last week or so. There was plenty of discussion on both nights and we have some recommendations to take forward to the new committee. The officer elections from the Bord na nÓg AGM were ratified and all outgoing club officers were ratified for 2021, with the exception of Treasurer. We would like to thank Pat Coffey for everything he has done for the club in that role for the last 15 years and we're delighted that Pat will remain part of the club committee for next year. The 2021 officers are as follows; Chairman - Micheál Murnane, V-chairman (as Bord na nÓg Chairman) - Seamus Murnane, Secretary - Paddy McCarthy, Ast-secretary (as Bord na nÓg Secretary) - Johnny Carroll, Treasurer - TBD, Ast-treasurer - Paddy O'Dwyer, PRO - Pat Kennedy, Registrar - Ger Coffey, Coaching Officer - Johnny Carroll, Child Welfare Officer - Sandra Heelan, Draw Coordinator - TBD. We would like to thank the East Board & Limerick Country Board for their support all year all of our fantastic coaches for keeping the show on the road, Sport Action Photography for the fantastic Bord na nÓg & adult grade coverage, John Hickey for his hurley repairs & to anyone who has helped out in any way throughout 2020. We must also thank our sponsors Mulcahy's bar & O'Sullivan's Centra Caherconlish, their support is greatly appreciated. Thank you to all who attended & got involved tonight.

CHRISTMAS: From all at Caherline GAA, we would like to wish everyone home & abroad a very Happy Christmas. Thank you all for your support throughout the year. Have a peaceful and enjoyable Christmas.

CRECORA-MANISTER

MEMBERSHIP: You can now pay your annual club membership of €40 online via KlubFunder. This year there is an early bird rate of €40 if you pay before 1st March and this increases to €55 thereafter.

DEVELOPMENT PLAN: Fundraising efforts continue in order to deliver this project, which is the first phase in the proposed development works which will benefit GAA and Camogie players across all ages at Crecora Manister GAA pitch, in addition to the local community. A reminder that contributions are already starting to come in to the stand alone fund account being operated jointly between the GAA Club and Camogie Clubs, and we thank those early donors for their support. Phase 2 will see an application for Sports Capital Funding hopefully in early 2021 to progress pitch improvements and developments, and own funding of approximately €45,000 will be needed to complete all items, in conjunction with grant aid. Please help us by contributing now to our fundraising efforts either by lodging directly to our Development Fund Account with Bank of Ireland: IBAN: IE26 BOFI 9044 9947 4969 71, or you can do so online at:

LIMERICK: Hard luck to Sam Riordan and the Limerick minor footballers who exited the Munster championship to Clare during the week. Congratulations to the minor hurlers who won the Munster final with a thrilling 2-22 to 0-25 win over Tipperary last Sunday.

CHRISTMAS: The club would like to wish all its members and the wider Crecora and Manister communities a merry and safe Christmas and a happy New Year.

CROOM

CHRISTMAS: Unfortunately due to the pandemic we will not be able to hold our annual St. Stephen's Day Fun Run/Walk/Cycle. We hope things will have turned around by this time next year and we look forward to holding it again then.

U10: Our U10s held their final training session of the year last Friday. We had 16 players who enjoyed the session run by lead coach Trevor Costello, assisted by Dara O'Farrell. A big thank you to Trevor and all the coaches for all their efforts this year in difficult circumstances.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €8,150 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 7, 8 and 26. Lucky dip winners were Rebecca & Ciara Hedderman €40, Killian Liston €20 and Linda Tracey €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. Next draw will be held on Saturday December 27, for an €8,200 prize.

CHRISTMAS: We still have a small number of framed photographs of crested GAA clubs within the county of Limerick. At €30 this would make a lovely gift. If you are interested please contact any member of the committee.

ROAD HURLING: Dromin Athlacca GAA Club are delighted to inform you of our plans for the Ann Kenny Road Hurling Competition which will be held on Sunday January 3. Ann and the Kenny family were always a fantastic support to Club and Parish and we are delighted that the Kenny Family have agreed to sponsor this inaugural event. This will be a wonderful way to shake off the over indulgences of Christmas and an event all the family can enjoy. There will be three separate categories in this event; U14s, Adult and Over 50s and will commence at the clubhouse taking the Clonbrien Ring Route. Social Distancing and Covid 19 regulations will be adhered to and masks will be required.

CONGRATS: Love is in the air this week and we would like to Congratulate Ritchie Ryan and Eileen O’Gorman on their recent engagement and to Michael Kelleher and partner Emer who got married at the weekend. It is great to hear such wonderful news and we wish you every happiness in this new chapter of your lives.

THANKS: This year our club like all others had a condensed year due to Covid 19. We are very grateful for all our members, mentors, parents and coaches for pulling together to ensure our club and community remained Covid free. Volunteers joined our Covid 19 Support Group to help support and help vulnerable people in our community. Parents and mentors united to become Covid Officers to ensure all our teams, matches and facilities adhered to guidelines and regulations. As a committee we are extremely grateful for this and we Thank You. The strength of our community was highlighted when everyone stood together and supported one another. Dromin Athlacca would like to thank all our members, players, parents, mentors and coaches for all the work they did in 2020 in helping to keep our spirits up and our club alive. Thanks also to everyone who supported our club in the Club Limerick Draw and Club Lotto. To our sponsors and fundraisers, we are very grateful for your continued support. We would like to wish you all a very Happy and Safe Christmas and Best Wishes for a bright and Prosperous New Year.

FEDAMORE

LOTTO: Sunday evening we had our final lotto draw of 2020 and our free Christmas draw. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,700. The numbers were 4, 14, 18 and 25. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Lorraine Slater, Eileen Daly, Tina Madden (Online) and Denny Lawlor.

DRAW: The winners of our free Christmas Draw for all lotto players including regular tickets, online and direct debit subscribers were the following: Hamper - Aaron Hackett; Bottle - Emma Clohessy; Bottle - Shane Fitzgerald; Bottle - Pamela Ronan; Bottle - Patsy Hurley; Bottle - Rita Kiely; Bottle - Richard Coffee; Bottle - Mary Keogh; Voucher - Bridget Behan; Voucher - Susan Hannigan; Voucher - Philip Fitzgerald. Next draw is Sunday January 3. Thanks for your support throughout this challenging year. Happy Christmas and best of luck for 2021.

FR CASEYS

CHRISTMAS: Fr Caseys GAA Club would like to wish all our club members a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We are very grateful for your support and efforts all year and hope that 2021 will be a successful one for our club.

AGM: Fr Caseys GAA Club held their AGM last Friday evening. The following are the elected club officers for the 2021 season with just two changes of note for Secretary and PRO duties. Chairperson: Liam Murphy; Vice Chairperson: Gerard O’Connor; Secretary: Bobby Woods; Assistant Secretary: Maire Harnett; Treasurer: Donal O’Connor; Assistant Treasurer: JD Foley; Public Relations Officer: Maurice O’Connor; Registrar: Brendan Walsh; Irish Officer: Donal Murphy; West Board Delegate: JD Foley; County Board Delegate: Gerard O’Connor; Football Board Delegate: Gerard O’Connor; Draw Co-ordinator: Liam O’Connor; Health & Wellbeing Officer: Bridget Daughton; Child Protection Officer: Bridget Daughton.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Minor Hurlers who claimed the Munster title last Sunday with a hard fought win over Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds. Another great achievement and we are very proud of Adam Fitzgerald who is part of this team. Unfortunately there was no luck for the Limerick Minor Footballers last Wednesday when they were well beaten by a strong Clare side. Well done to Kevin, Sam and Cathal for their hard work and involvement all year.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30 and this will be the final draw for the current term. Once more there will be a jackpot prize of €10,000 up for grabs as well an Exclusive Star Prize and a host of cash prizes. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

FRIENDS OF FR CASEYS: This Christmas why not give your loved ones the unique Christmas Gift of adding their name to our new Friends of Fr. Casey’s sign which will be attractively erected in our club grounds in 2021. Their name will be immortalised for future generations to see their generosity towards our local GAA Club with your money going towards our vital club development projects. More details can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. Please inform us if your purchase is required as a Christmas Gift and we will issue you with an attractive e-gift receipt for inclusion as a special Christmas present. We are extremely grateful to the people of Abbeyfeale and surrounding areas including those overseas who have always been extremely generous to our GAA club. We hope that we have in some way repaid that friendship through our recent successes on the playing field but as always will continue to strive to better ourselves as a club both on and off the field.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Draw Monday December 14. Jackpot is €5,300. Numbers drawn: 5,9,16,28 There was no winner. Lucky Dips: McCarthy Family, Helen Ryan, Aaron Murphy, Laura Moloney, Andy McGrath. Sellers prize: Des Hanly. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our Facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: To join the January draw or looking for a Christmas present idea that lasts 10 monthly draws please contact Pat Foley 0868593838. Thank you to all our members for your continued support it is much appreciated and to Pat Foley and his team for their work throughout the year. The final draw for 2020 will take place Saturday January 30. Best of luck to all members.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets are €10 and are available to buy on our Klubfunder page under Ticket Sales – Events Page - Buy now. Alternatively, you can contact Des on 0868369784

IRELAND LIGHTS UP: Will run from Wednesday January 6 to February 24 - meeting at 7pm in the Church carpark up to John the Baptist Community Scholl Walking Track. Suitable for all fitness levels. Walk at your own pace. Thank you to JTBCS and Hospital Walking Club. This year the MyLife app from Irish Life Financial Services is teaming up with the GAA’s Community & Health department to create a challenge incentive for clubs and community members to support their health and wellbeing during Ireland Lights Up in 2021.

CONDOLENCES: The club would like to extend their sympathy to the Sheeran family on their recent bereavement. May John rest in peace.

ROAD HURLING: Took place on Sunday December 20 on the Ballycahill Road. Well done to all teams. Winner of O'Connor Cup for Long Puck Dylan O'Connor. Winners of Road Hurling 2020. Michael Hayes Aaron Murphy, Darragh M O'Sullivan.

LIMERICK: Well done to Limerick minor hurling team who are through to the All Ireland Hurling Semi Final were they will meet Galway in January.

CHRISTMAS: We would like to wish all our players, management, members, supporters and their families a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas and best wishes for 2021.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

CHRISTMAS: The club would like to wish all our players, parents, committee members and supporters a very happy Christmas and New year.

2020: 2020 has been the strangest of years but will also be remembered for other reasons. Several years ago the club embarked on an ambitious plan to build a state of the art training facility and that ambitious finally became a reality this year. Without the support of the entire community this would not have been possible, we are extremely grateful for this. Once Covid 19 restrictions are lifted we look forward to seeing the facility a hive of activity for years to come.

LIMERICK: Limericks All Ireland victory was very special, even more so locally as we had a very strong involvement. Brian O Grady was a member of the 36 man panel and Eibhear O Dea and Denny Ahern members of the backroom team. Another connection was through Adrian Breen who's dad PJ is a native of Kilteely and played senior hurling with the club for many years. Indeed Adrian honed his skills playing endless hours against the family homes gable end wall along with his brothers.

APPRECIATION WALL: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150, and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link or by contacting a member of the committee.

LOTTO: Draw made December 14. Numbers drawn 17, 18, 21, 25. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Christine Hourigan, Geraldine Burke, Pascal O’Connell, Agnes Russell, Sellers Prize: Jim McInerney. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in Kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks your continued support.

MONALEEN

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the three Monaleen players Ronan Lyons, Joseph Fitzgerald and Lochlann McHale who are members of the Limerick minor hurling squad which defeated Tipperary in a nail-biting Munster final on Sunday at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Limerick retained the provincial title thanks to a thrilling 2-22 to 0-25 victory after extra time. Well done also to Monalen's Neil Clifford who is Liaison Officer with the Limerick minor hurling side again this year. Limerick had earlier overcome Cork in the Munster semi-final, 2-19 to 0-13. Hard look to Monaleen's Darragh Murray who is a member of the Limerick minor football squad which lost out to Clare in the Munster semi-final on Wednesday evening at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Limerick had reached the semi-final by scoring an impressive quarter-final win over Waterford.

ROAD HURLING: It is with great regret that we have to announce that the very popular Monaleen Road Hurling event, which traditionally takes place on St Stephen's Day is cancelled for 2020. We feel that this is the safest course of action due to Covid 19. We will meet again during 2021 to see if an alternative date could be arranged and if not hopefully we will all be together next year.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, December 17 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 15 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were E. Farrell, Riverbank; L. Bourke, Greenview Close; S. Bullock, Caislean Nua; Lucas/ Helen, Leos. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

CHRISTMAS: Mungret St. Pauls would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members, supporters, sponsors and community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We would like to Thank all our volunteers who have given so much of their time to us through the years, especially this year where we were faced with extra regulations. We look forward to seeing everyone back again in 2021

LIMERICK: An unfortunate loss for our Limerick Minor Footballers against Clare on Wednesday December 16. Well done to our players who represented Mungret St. Pauls James Killian, Daragh Bridgeman, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, Ciaran Uwatse, Colin Rochford and Darragh O'Connor A fantastic win for our Limerick Minor Hurlers over Tipperary on Sunday 20 December 2020 who brought the game to extra time and eventually took the lead in the end to lift the Munster Cup for the second year in a row. Mungret St. Pauls had Barry Duff, Billy Molyneaux and Liam Lynch on the team along with Diarmuid Mullins, Manager.

GET IRELAND WALKING: Are you struggling to think of something for Christmas why not runners as Mungret St. Pauls have registered for Get Ireland Walking again for 2021. This is a great way to get the excess Christmas food worked off. It is an 8 week programme, twice weekly, Mondays and Thursdays starting January 4-7 at 7pm from the Club House (subject to lockdown restrictions) we will have more info to follow depending on Government guidelines.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Well done to Catherine Murphy (Linesperson) and Larry Mason (Umpire) who officiated at this years Ladies Football Intermediate All Ireland Final on Sunday between Meath and Westmeath.

U16 LADIES FOOTBALL: Our U16 footballers had a familiar face smiling at them as they were presented the County U16 Shield they won earlier in the year. Well done to these girls for all the hard work and effort they put into their training and games through the year. Thank you also to the coaches and parents for all their help and support.

U12 BOYS: Our U-12 boys finished off their year with a great surprise of Hungry Lyons pizza which was enjoyed by all. Thank you to the Coaches for all their hard work through the year.

NA PIARSAIGH

LIMERICK: Huge congratulations to the Limerick Minor Hurlers who retained the Munster Minor championship by virtue of an excellent extra time win over Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. We had one starter in Vince Harrington who starred at full back with John Fitzgerald on the bench and Dylan Lynch on treatment table with hamstring trouble. They now progress to the All Ireland semi final in January where our opponents will be Galway. We wish the team and management the very best of luck

CHRISTMAS: Na Piarsaigh GAA club would like to extend its best wishes for Christmas and New Year to all our members, players, sponsors, families and friends. An unprecedented year it has been and we hope everyone remains safe and positive as we wait for this pandemic to pass over. Here is hoping for a better year in 2021. We thank all our volunteers who have given up huge amounts of time to make our club better and also to those who helped deliver groceries, prescriptions etc during the pandemic. We may be calling on you all again in the future as the situation constantly changes

NEWS: It was with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Willy Mulcahy. Willy was a staunch Na Piarsaigh man who supported all things in realtion to thr club. A man who had plenty of amusing stories to tell and songs to sing. As we lined the pathway as he took his final journey, the air of "shoe the donkey" could be heard. Fairwell dear friend you were a gentlemen who has left his mark. Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm

LOTTO: Our lotto draw continues and the jackpot now stands at €4000 following last Mondays draw. Lucky dip winners were Tom Miller, Bernadette Boylan and Austin Hallahan. Sellers Prize was won by Paddy Dowling This Monday night will be the last draw for 2020 with the draw resuming again on January 11. We wish to thank all who have supported our draw during this difficult time and look forward to your continuous support in 2021.

OOLA

SPLIT THE POT: Last Friday’s winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Marisa Burns ,Cullen sold by Londis ,Oola. The prize was €683. This week our Split the Pot draw will take place on St St.Stephens day in the club house . Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.coM Thank you to all our sellers and business for selling envelopes and to everybody for supporting the draw.

RAFFLE: A Christmas raffle was held on Friday 18th Dec, and the winners were Thomas Ryan,Oola Amey Purcell,Doon Mary Twohig ,Oola and Sheila Ryan Oola.

2020: What has been a year like no other, we were delighted to be able to keep some training going up until last week, all within the restrictions. As Declan Hannon said in his All Ireland winners speech 'respect the guidelines', now more than ever this is so important so we can all see the return to the pitch in 2021 and hopefully it will be a great year for us. Oola GAA would like to thank all involved in the running of our club over the past 12 months. We would like to thank the players, committee members and supporters and also the local businesses for their continous support throughout the year. Nollaig shona agus athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh.

PATRICKSWELL

LIMERICK: Congratulations to John Kirby, Eoin Harmon and the Limerick Minor hurlers for winning a gripping Munster Championship Final against Tipperary.

CHRISTMAS: Patrickswell GAA Club would like to wish all its members and supporters a happy Christmas and peaceful New Year. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

ST BRIGIDS LADIES FOOTBALL

2021: St Brigid’s are always looking for volunteers to help out within the club. We have recently created a club development committee. If you are interested in getting involved in the club in any way big or small please get in contact with any member of St Brigid’s or email pro.stbrigidsgmail.com

CHRISTMAS: Wishing all our members a Happy and Safe Christmas. Hope to see you all back on the field of play in 2021.