Referee confirmed for Munster's Christmas PRO14 clash with Leinster

THE match referee has been confirmed for Munster's big Guinness PRO14 interprovincial clash with Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day, 7.35pm.

Former scrum-half Frank Murphy is set to take charge of the big derby clash in Limerick, his 40th game in the Guinness PRO14. Murphy will be assisted by assistant referees Chris Busby and Rob O'Sullivan, while Olly Hodges is the TMO.

This will be the third year in a row that Murphy takes charge of the Christmas Pro14 meeting of Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park.

Murphy playing Rugby at Crosshaven RFC, later attending CBC Cork winning a Munster Schools Cup. He would go on to represent UCC and Cork Constitution before turning professional and playing for Munster, Leicester Tigers and Connacht.

Murphy won a Premiership and EDF Cup title with Leicester Tigers and played eight times for Ireland A, as well as representing Ireland vs The Barbarians in 2008.

The 36-year-old took charge of his first All-Ireland League fixture in 2015, the Cork derby meeting of Sunday's Well and Highfield.

Murphy made his PRO14 refereeing debut in 2016 when officiating at the clash of Dragons and Edinburgh.

He has since gone on to referee at both European Challenge Cup and Champions Cup level as well as men's international fixtures. Murphy was a World Rugby U20 Championships referee in 2017 and was an assistant referee during the 2020 Six Nations.

The meeting of Munster and Leinster will be televised live on eirSport and Premier Sports.