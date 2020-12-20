Impressive Limerick retain Munster minor hurling title with extra time win over Tipperary

LIMERICK retained their Munster minor hurling championship title with an extra time win over Tipperary this Sunday.

The final score in the LIT Gaelic Grounds was Limerick 2-22, Tipperary 0-25.

It's a second ever back-to-back Munster MHC title for Limerick and a ninth ever crown at this grade.

The provincial title powers Limerick into a January 2/3 All-Ireland MHC semi final v Galway.

The Diarmuid Mullins managed Limerick were led to victory by 10 pointed frees from Liam Lynch, five points from play by captain Adam English and four points from play by Shane O'Brien.

It was a 1-9 to 0-10 lead for Limerick at half time - it was an opening 30-minutes when the teenagers in green were backed by a gentle breeze.

Tipperary made the early running and had three points scored before Limerick opened their account in the sixth minute.

Five successive scores mid-way through the half had Limerick ahead.

Shane O'Brien had three points from play to help Limerick ahead for the first time in the 16th minute, 0-5 to 0-4.

At the first half water break, Tipperary were 0-4 to 0-3 ahead.

Just after going ahead, Limerick put daylight between the teams when Patrick O'Donovan finished well from close range.

Liam Lynch frees kept the scoreboard ticking over and it was 1-9 to 0-8 to the home side but with five minute of injury time to play.

Tipperary hit three of the final four points to leave just two points between the teams at the break.

On the resumption Limerick returned the lead out to four points with three successive frees from Liam Lynch.

But that was Limerick's lot in the game's third quarter and soon a 1-12 to 0-11 lead was over turned.

Then came five unanswered points from Tipperary into the second half water break. That had the Tipperary 0-16 to 1-12 ahead with two David Fogarty points among their tally in this period.

It was captain Adam English that ended a barren spell for Limerick and indeed had the first point from play for the home side and 21-minutes gone in the half.

Tipperary hit back but sub Eoin Harmon then found the net after a lovely flick across the goalmouth by English.

That had Limerick back in front, 2-13 to 0-18.

Tipp again levelled and then in the final minute it looked like Patrick O'Donovan could have won it for Limerick.

Alas, Kenny Lee tied up the sides for the fourth time in injury time to force extra time.

Tipperary did have the ball over the bar with the last puck but it was called back with a linesman flag up earlier in the move.

In extra time Limerick went up another gear.

They had four points scored before Tipperary found the range.

Adam English had three points from play in the 10-minute period as Limerick brought a 2-21 to 0-22 lead into half time in extra time.

SCORERS: Limerick: Liam Lynch 0-10 (10frees), Adam English 0-5, Shane O'Brien 0-4, Patrick O'Donovan 1-1, Eoi Harmon 1-0, John Kirby and Josh Keating 0-1 each. Tipperary: Jack Leamy 0-10 (10frees), Peter McGarry 0-4 (3 '65), David Fogarty 0-3, Sean Kenneally, Tony Cahill and Luke Shanahan 0-2 each, Darragh Stakelum and Kenny Lee 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Tomás Lynch (Doon); Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen); Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Séan Whelan (Cappamore); John Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls); Adam English (Doon), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock); Luke O'Connor (Ballybrown), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe). Subs: Séan O'Neill (Blackrock) for Liam Dennehy (h-t), Eoin Harmon (Patrickswell) for Luke O'Connor (53mins), Josh Keating (Bruff) for Liam Lynch (59mins), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls) for Sean O'Neill (e-t), Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine) for John Kirby (13mins, e-t), Patrick Finn (Bruff) for Billy Molyneaux (13mins, e-t), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown) for Vince Harrington (19mins, e-t).

TIPPERARY: Jason O'Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore); Danny Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Philip Hayes (Durlas Og); Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Peter McGarry (St Marys); Conor McKelvey (Silvermines), Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle); Sean Kenneally (Moneygall), Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch), David Fogarty (Holycrrss-Ballycahill). Subs: Dylan O'Grady (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Jason O'Dwyer, inj (28mins), Maidhc Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for Robert Doyle, inj (34mins), Kenny Lee (Roscrea) for Conor McKelvey (40mins), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Tony Cahill (50mins), Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh) for Ciaran McCormack (52mins), Pat Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for Darragh Stakelum (1min, e-t), Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch) for Eddie Ryan (13mins, e-t), Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Danny Slattery (13mins, e-t).

REFEREE: Rory McGann (Clare).