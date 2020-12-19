Munster 'A' prove too good for Leinster 'A' at Thomond Park

MUNSTER 'A' recorded am exciting 34-25 victory over Leinster 'A' on Friday evening, scoring four tries at a wet and windy Thomond Park.

It was a good response from the Munster A side who had fallen to a 22-10 defeat to Ulster A at the Kingspan Stadium six days earlier.

A mix of senior, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and club players featured for Munster A with a panel of 24 players getting game time.

Munster's starting line-up included Leinster sub-Academy loanee Ben Murphy at scrum-half.

Brothers Jake and Alan Flannery, of Kilfeacle RFC, started in the centre for Munster.

Although there were opening half tries from Thomas Ahern and Darren Sweetnam for Munsetr, it was Leinster A who led at the break with a five point advantage at 22-17.

Leinster A's three tries were scored Andrew Smith, Alex Soroka and Cormac Foley.

Munster then added second half tries from a maul try finished by captain Diarmuid Barron and a Liam Coombes intercept.

Number 10 Jack Crowley converted all four tries for the province and added two penalties.

MUNSTER 'A': Darren Sweetnam, Seán French, Alan Flannery, Jake Flannery, Liam Coombes, Jack Crowley, Ben Murphy, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (Capt), Roman Salanoa, Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Daniel Okeke, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Phillips, Nick Green, Conor Moloney (not used).

LEINSTER 'A': Andrew Smith; Aaron O’Sullivan, Max O’Reilly, Jamie Osborne, Niall Comerford; David Hawkshaw, Cormac Foley; Marcus Hanan, Dan Sheehan, Greg McGrath; Charlie Ryan, Jack Dunne (Capt), Will Hickey, Seán O’Brien, Alex Soroka. Replacements: Lee Barron, Jack Boyle, Thomas Connolly, Joe McCarthy, Mark Morrissey, Scott Penny, Rowan Osborne, Shane Mallon, Marcus Kiely, Chris Cosgrave, Karl Martin.