Mooreabbey Milers Weekly News

WE held a fitting end of year event for our juvenile members on Sunday last.

Similar to the event held a few weeks ago for the national cross country, the club held a cross country cracker for our juvenile members.

First up were the smallies the U7 running 500m; Doireann Moloney 2.12; Aisling Kinnane 2.36; Kitty O'Dwyer 2.40; Tessa O'Dwyer 2.43; Anna May Chapman 2.44; Ciara Hayes 2.47.

They were followed by the U9 and U10 also running one lap; Neasa Moloney 1.55; Emma Flanagan 2.01; Alex Wilkinson 2.07; Cormac Kinnane 2.08; Gearoid Kinane 2.09; Aoife Moran 2.10; Clare Chapman 2.16; Robert Walsh 2.27; Aoibh McCormack 2.32; Aoife Kiely 2.36; Aleia Kiely 2.37; Anya O'Mahony 2.47; Ruth Kiely 2.55; Orna Ivory 3.08

Next up were the U11 running 1,000m 2 laps; Michael O'Mahony 4.28; Ciaran Lees 4.36; Ruari Ivory 4.45; Mossy English 5.05; Michael Hayes 5.07

Following them in the slightly longer 1,500m 3 laps race were the U13s; David Moran 6.21; Jayden Kiely 7.03; Rua Flynn 7.08; John Lees 7.27; Mary English 7. 28; Sean Kinnane 7.40; Erin Chapman 7.43; Ruairi Cunningham 8.17; Ryan Cunningham 8.55

Also taking on 3 laps were the U15s running 1,500m; Paddy Chapman 7.05; Ella Walsh 7.20; Lilly Chan 9.40

And finally were the U17s running 2,000m 4 laps; Eimear Looby 9.52; Daniel Burke 11.52

Token Of Appreciation

Last Sunday morning saw the Mooreabbey Milers committee show their appreciation to the juveniles coaches and helpers for all their help throughout 2020 by way a little presentation.

A year where coaches had more to commit to in one hour during Covid than they would have had to do in a month pre Covid.

Thank you Tom Blackburn, John Hayes, Marie O Shea, Lynda Hynes, Patricia Blackburn, Grainne Blackburn, Siobhan Kinnane, Damien Holian, Stuart Moloney, Liam O'Donnell and Patricia Ryan.

Aherlow GAA Fundraiser

Last October we asked you to back the future of Aherlow GAA by helping them in taking the next step in their players development. Strength and Conditioning is a vital part of team preparation and the club had decided to begin to develop a suitable facility to aid their team and individual preparation.

Of course, unfortunately, strength and conditioning equipment doesn't come cheap so to raise funds 3 Mooreabbey Milers club members John Hayes who is the Juvenile GAA Treasurer and U12 Coach, Marie O'Shea who is the Aherlow Ladies Junior Football snd Under 16 Selector and Paddy O'Shea who is the Minor selector and U16 Manager was to complete the Glen 50k to begin developing strength and conditioning facility for use by all GAA members.

After many postponed dates the day finally came last Saturday morning for John, Marie, Niall and Paddy.

At 8.30 am Paddy begun his quest walking 28k due to carrying an injury, at 9.30am it was the turn of Marie and John to cross the start line as Marie and John hit the 28k mark they were joined by Niall O'Shea, son of Marie, and Paddy for the final 22k to make a combined total of 150k.

They started at the dressing rooms in O'Gorman Park Lisvernane and completed a 50 km loop along the Slievenamuck ridge as far as the bansha woods carpark and back.

The gofundme page is still active for any donations. https://www.gofundme.com/f/Aherlow-Gaa-2020?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet



4 Mile TT

Last Sunday afternoon saw Kieran Lees, Willie O'Donoghue and Tom Blackburn take on the 4 mile in a time trial.

This was to be a success for Willie O'Donoghue finishing in a time of 23.20 taking 3 second off of his PB of 23.23.

Adult Training

Adult training is back and will continue as long as restrictions allow from 7pm to 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights in the community field Galbally.

The framework incorporates the 15 per pod system, social distancing and for contact tracing pre booking is essential through our online booking system for current members.

Newbies are always welcome, so should you have an interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook and we will point your running shoes in the right direction.

Wishing all our juvenile members and their families a very happy and safe Christmas. Looking forward to seeing you all back again in the new year.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will resume in January 2021 as long as restrictions allow. Stay tuned to social media for details.