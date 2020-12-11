Limerick hurling team confirmed for All-Ireland SHC final against Waterford

THE Limerick team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final has been revealed.

This Friday evening manager John Kiely confirmed his starting 15 for what will be Limerick's 18th ever All-Ireland SHC final appearance.

Aaron Gillane is named to start after his fitness worries.

It's an unchanged from side that which defeated Galway in the All-Ireland semi final two weeks ago.

Indeed it's the exact same matchday panel of 26.

Thirteen of the team started the 2018 final - Barry Nash and William O'Donoghue in for Richie English and Mike Casey.

Limerick are working with a 36-man panel this season and both Mike Casey (cruciate ligament) and David Dempsey (hamstring) both miss the final due to injury.

Limerick and Waterford met in the Munster SHC final four weeks ago. Sunday's Limerick team has one change from that outing - Darragh O'Donovan in place of David Reidy.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).