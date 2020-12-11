Confirmed: List of 27 shops to stock Limerick All-Ireland Hurling Final match programme

A list of 27 Centra and SuperValu shops has been confirmed as stocking the Match Programme for the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Waterford.

The match programme will cost €7 and retailers have advised that it could be noon before the coveted publication reaches some Limerick stores this Saturday.

Centra: Ryan (Lower William St, Limerick City); Ryan Upper (William St, Limerick City); Ryan (O'Connell St, Limerick City); Rodahan (Ennis Road, Limerick City); Ryan (Raheen); Walsh (Dooradoyle); Noone (Annacotty); Duggan (Castletroy); Lohan (Adare); Hodkinson (Patrickswell); O'Sullivan (Clarina); Meaney (Dromcollogher); Garvey (Newcastle West); O'Flynn (Bruff); O'Sullivan (Hospital); Sheehy (Kilfinane); O'Sullivan (Caherconlish); Regan (Pallasgreen); O'Sullivan (Doon); O'Sullivan (Cappamore); Lee (Main St, Charleville); Lee (Limerick Rd, Charleville).

SuperValu: Ryan (Killmallock); Dooley (Newcastle West); Twohig (Askeaton); Twohig (Abbeyfeale); Garvey (Corbally).

Former Limerick star Shane Dowling helped launch the sale of the match programmes

"I'm actually working in Centra in Limerick, and I got word there just last week that we were getting the programmes to sell and I just thought it was brilliant because as you said there are so many things that are not normal about this match on Sunday. I know going to All-Ireland finals, you’d always pick up the programme just to see all of the features that are in it, as well as the teams and you know it’s great for fans that they can go down to Centra and pick up the programme and spend the Saturday evening over cup of tea or Sunday morning before the game, they’ll just be able to sit down and read through it and that’s fantastic. Credit to the GAA and Centra for coming to do that," said Dowling.

The Na Piarsaigh explains that he has a growing collection of GAA match programmes.

"Yeah, it's great to have them. I’ve no doubt I’ve a big stock of them. Anytime I see a programme I was in, I more think of my family or hopefully kids in the future, to be able to throw it at them and for them to have a look at, because you still see programs of the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘60s even that come out every now and then - like I saw one, a black and white one of my dad playing full forward for the minors and I got excited by it and took a screenshot of it and sent it into the family WhatsApp group. It’s great to have them. When you go into a dressing room nowadays the kitman in fairness has the dressing room immaculate, and there’d be a programme at every station where players sit. I was one of those people who went through the programme and found detail, as I kind of got bored before matches and waiting around so I wanted to pass the time and I’d always read the programme. Other lads would get it and put it into their gear bag to read it afterwards or to bring it home to their family, so one way or another they always have a good role to play and it's fantastic that they’re here," he explained.

Pride of place in Dowling's collection is the 2018 All-Ireland SHC Final programme.

"Very special, I’m very lucky to have a signed program from all the lads that were there. One way or another like and it's something that people often say is that when you're part of a group like that, that group will never be together again, so this group who represent Limerick on Sunday, that group is never going to be together again. It’s just between injuries, retirements, players getting dropped, players leaving for their own reasons and that 2018 group, we were never together again in terms of you know a playing capacity because new lads are brought in and others are let go, so it's great to have it [the programme] and the memories that you created with that particular bunch of players so yes, that 2018 All-Ireland programme is definitely in a private place in my house and all the lads’ houses as well."