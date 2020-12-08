All-Ireland SHC match programme to go on sale in Limerick ahead of hurling final

GAA officials have confirmed that the match programme for the Limerick v Waterford All-Ireland senior hurling championship final will go on sale this Saturday.

Selected Centra and SuperValu shops across Limerick will have copies of the coveted programme.

The match programme will also be available to purchase online via publishers DBA - a soft copy PDF will be sent by email on the morning of the match, followed by a hard copy in the post.

This year’s programme features exclusive interviews with Limerick’s Dan Morrissey and Waterford’s Jake Dillon, detailed player profiles from both the Waterford and Limerick panels, insights into the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Antrim and Kerry, features from leading writers such as Enda McEvoy, Christy O’Connor, John Harrington and Brian Murphy, as well as the traditional and all-important information around the starting teams for both sides.

“For many, acquiring a match programme is an intrinsic part of the match day experience, not just at Croke Park but at all of our venues. This is especially true on All-Ireland final day where partisans and neutrals alike collect and keep their prized souvenir programmes," said GAA Director of Communication Alan Milton.

“While the masses can’t come to Croke Park to enjoy the final, they can still order a copy of the programme and receive it in both hard and soft copy formats. We hope many avail of the opportunity and keep up a long standing tradition despite the challenges of staging the championships over the course of 2020," said Milton.

The GAA has also launched a competition asking all GAA supporters to try and guess which cover will feature on this week’s GAA Hurling finals programme.

To mark this year’s new arrangements, the GAA and publishing partners DBA Publications are offering one lucky competition entrant a prize of a €500 voucher for either Centra or SuperValu.

To enter the competition, all that supporters have to do is choose which cover they think will front this year’s hurling finals match programme. The competition can be found on the GAA’s Twitter channel. GAA supporters should visit the @officialgaa Twitter account to cast their votes and be in with a chance of winning.