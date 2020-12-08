Live television confirmed for Limerick v Cork Munster U20 hurling championship tie
LIMERICK'S Munster U20 hurling championship semi final on Saturday against Cork is to be televised live.
TG4 have confirmed they will be showing the provincial semi final, which as a 4.30 start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
The Paul Beary managed Limerick will be attempting to reach a December 23 final against Waterford or Tipperary.
The game was Saturday forms a double-header with Limerick and Waterford meeting in the Munster MFC at 1pm.
However, just the U20 tie will be live on TG4.
Limerick named a 39-man panel for the U20 championship on Sunday - details here
