Limerick reveal 39-man panel for Munster U20 hurling championship tie with Cork

LIMERICK have confirmed a 39-man panel for the Munster U20 hurling championship.

The Paul Beary managed side play Cork next Saturday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30 in the provincial semi final.

There are four members of the 36-man senior panel in the U20 ranks - Jason Gillane, Josh Considine, Brian O'Grady and Mark Quinlan.

The U20 team will be captained by Doon's Jack Ryan.

Na Piarsaigh's Beary is in his second year as manager.

His coach-selectors are Aaron Murphy, James Ryan, Paudie O’Brien, Ger Downes and Paul Browne (Selector/Coach).

Mark Lyons and Leo Morrison are the S&C coaches.

The remainder of the backroom team are Joe Hannon (Liaison Officer/Kitman), John English (Kitman), Stephen Corridan (Physio), Mark van Drumpt (Physio), Ger Lane (Medical), Eanna McGarrigle (Performance Analysis), Richard Lenihan (Performance Analysis) and Laoise Bennis (Nutritionist).

PANEL: Bryan Heavey, Dylan O'Shea, Calum Sheehan, Ryan Tobin, Mark Quinlan (all Garryspillane); Calvin Carroll, Josh Considine, Jason Gillane, Patrick Kirby (all Patrickswell); Bob Purcell, Cormac Ryan, Jack Ryan (all Doon); Sean Long, Emmet McEvoy, Adam McNamara (all Na Piarsaigh); Kevin Bonar and Danny O'Leary (both Bruff); Frank Costelloe and Michael Keane (both Adare); Colin Coughlan and Aidan O'Connor (both Ballybrown); Michael Martin and Daniel Owens (both Ballybricken-Bohermore); Cathal Downes and Liam Griffin (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Daithi Heffernan and Jimmy Quilty (both Blackrock); Louis Dee (Mungret), Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Paudie O'Connor (Kilmallock), Sean O'Connor (Granagh-Ballingarry), Kyran O'Donnell (Pallasgreen), Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Oisin O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister).