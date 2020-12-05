Open invite issued to players interested in joining Limerick Ladies Football panel

LIMERICK Ladies Football has issued a public invite for players interested in potentially joining the 2021 inter-county panel.

All interested players have been asked to email pro.limerick@lgfa.ie

Limerick reached the semi final of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship this season under manager Donal Ryan.

At the end of his first season at the helm, Ryan reiterated his desire to continue progressing next season.

"I am here for a building process and I told them I would do that. A big thing for Limerick Ladies Football is getting involved with the underage and trying to set-up a proper structure going forward," stressed Ryan.

"There are counties out there in Ladies Football and they are smaller than Limerick in numbers and clubs so it is doable - it’s going to take a bit of time but it is doable," said the Limerick manager.