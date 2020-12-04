Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 18 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 18 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

LIMERICK: Huge congratulations to Tom, Dan and the Limerick Hurlers on a fantastic win over Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final on Sunday afternoon. The lads are now into the All Ireland against Waterford on December 13. Massive congratulations has to go to Tom on winning the Man of the Match award on Sunday afternoon after he gave an incredible performance scoring 6 points (5 from play)! We are unbelievably proud of Tom and Dan as always and we look forward to shouting them on from home.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting for Cash for Clobber. We will be collecting on Monday evenings from 6-7pm in Mackey park. We accept unwanted/unused clothes, shoes (in pairs), belts and handbags.

FAST: The Irish Heart Foundation in partnership with the Government of Ireland is asking people to know the signs of a stroke and to act F.A.S.T. They are launching the F.A.S.T video which shows the signs of a stroke what you should do in an emergency. You’ll find the video on our social media too. Please take a minute to watch the video so you know to act F.A.S.T. If there is an emergency while you are at the club and you need to contact emergency services this is the Eircode for Mackey Park V94 EK59 which is vital to ensure that the emergency services get to the right place as fast as possible.

BALLYSTEEN

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who booked their place in the All Ireland Hurling Final following victory over Galway. We can now all look forward to the All Ireland Final, where Limerick will face Waterford. Best wishes to everyone involved.

AGM: Due to on-going restrictions that are in place our 2020 AGM will take place through an online format in December. If you wish to receive an e-mailed invitation contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Neville (0876505469) with your email address and you will receive an invitation in due course.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20. Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642).

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the November edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draws left for the year. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

BLACKROCK

LIMERICK: Huge congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers and Management on reaching the All Ireland final December 13 in the strangest of years 2020. The very best of luck to each and everyone involved. Best wishes to Hugh Murphy PRO of the county board who will have a busy few weeks getting the programme together for the final and we wish him well.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on November 27. The numbers drawn were 9, 16, 18, 23. The €40 lucky dip went to David and Cliodhna Moloney, Promotor Monica Moloney. The €20 lucky dips went to Owen Donoghue, Kilfinane, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Valerie Carroll, Ardpatrick, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Simon Hennessy, Spring lodge, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Elaine Tobin, Glebe Road, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The Jackpot remains at €13,000 on Wednesday December 2 at the Sportsfield Pavillion

AGM: The club AGM fixed for Thursday December 3 has been postponed as the covid restrictions have not be lifted to a level needed for a safe AGM. All officers have been returned unopposed and there are no motions for discussion. A new date will be announced for the AGM as soon as it is safe to have one.

LOTTO: Our last lotto for 2020 will be held on Wednesday December 16 and we will have the extra draws for Christmas.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: Our club Lotto has been on hold for a while now, but all going well, we should be up and running again shortly. Keep an eye on our social media for updates over the coming days.

PITCH CLOSED: Please be aware that our pitch is now closed for the season. Juvenile training can continue in the hurling wall as long as the weather allows, coaches will keep you updated with the dates/times of training.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw for December will be a double draw, taking place on December 12 - join today for 2 chances to WIN €10,000 & 56 other cash prizes. At least half of your membership goes directly to our club, so we'd appreciate your support.

CRECORA-MANISTER

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Roger & Mary Cusack, winners of €500, and Ger Malone, winner of €100, in the November edition of the Club Limerick Draw. Fantastic to have two winners from the club in the monthly draw.

DEVELOPMENT PLAN: We await a decision on grant funding for the first item of our plan, the Community Walking Track, from West Limerick Resources Leader Group, which we hope to have before Christmas. If approved we will need local own funding of 25% for the project, ie €15,000 approximately. Contributions are already starting to come in to the stand alone fund account being operated jointly between the GAA Club and Camogie Clubs, and we thank those early donors for their support. Phase 2 will see an application for Sports Capital Funding hopefully in early 2021 to progress pitch improvements and developments, and own funding of approximately €45,000 will be needed to complete all items, in conjunction with grant aid. Please help us by contributing now to our fundraising efforts either by lodging directly to our: Development Fund Account with Bank of Ireland: IBAN: IE26 BOFI 9044 9947 4969 71. If we can raise enough match funding locally we can complete projects in a quicker time frame which will benefit all our players in the GAA and camogie clubs.

CHRISTMAS: Look out for the GAA and Camogie Clubs Christmas Fundraising Message going out on What’s App in early December, featuring lovely aerial drone footage of the Crecora and Manister areas.

WINTER HURLING ACADEMY: Great work was done once again at the winter hurling academy last Sunday in South Liberties. Huge thanks to all the coaches for their efforts and making this an enjoyable and fun environment for the boys. This will run for the next 2 Sundays at 10am for boys born from 2008 to 2012 inclusive. Contact Ger Hickey on 086 0405003 or Niall Conway on 087 6304730 for more details.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick hurlers on securing an All-Ireland final spot after a 0-27 to 0-24 win over Galway in the semi final on Sunday. The final against Waterford takes place Sunday December 13 at 3.30pm.

AGM: Please note the Club AGM will take place online using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday December 9 at 8pm.

CROOM

AGM: The AGM will take place on Monday December 21 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke Park, this year's AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams App. You can download the free app onto your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends. Please note the following dates and deadlines. Anybody wishing to sign in and partake in the AGM must provide the secretary with a valid email address before midnight Friday December 18. Nominations to serve on the Executive Committee for 2021 must be returned to the Secretary by Wednesday December 11. All Motions for consideration at the AGM must be returned to the Secretary by December 11. Nomination forms will be sent out to all paid club members.

U17: Hurling training this Thursday December 3rd at 7pm and Sunday December 6 at 11am.

U14-U12: Sunday Sessions continued last Sunday morning and we had big numbers yet again in attendance. These sessions will continue every Sunday at 10am led by Aidan Mangan. Players are asked to bring their own drink and ensure to confirm their Covid status prior to attending training.

U10: Hurling skills and wall ball session this Friday December 4 at 7-8.15pm.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday morning 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 12, 16, 26, 28. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips - Mary Lenihan Croom, Stephen Hogan Gurrane, Mike Fitzgerald Manister, Roisin Aoibhinn & Ciara Carney, Joe Carroll Church Road. The next draw is for a jackpot of €7800. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

CLUB: It's a super exciting time to be involved in the Croom GAA club. Would you like to get involved, or maybe your child would like to take up playing gealic games? We would invite everyone who is interested in getting involved, aspiring players, parents/potential coaches, ex-players etc., to contact us via facebook. Croom GAA has so much to offer, committed coaches & state of the art facilities. It doesn't matter if you have no experience with Gealic Games, that's no problem, everyone of all ages and abilities are very welcome and we will ensure you get the coaching/guidance you need. We have many new kids who didn't play Gealic Games before or who have been coming a distance to play with Croom so don't be shy you will be very welcome. Fresh air and exercise for all kids right now is a must until we get over this pandemic.

LIMERICK: Congratulations and well done to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who came through a tough battle with Galway last week. Even though fans cannot attend the final, excitement will be huge and we urge everyone to deck their houses and businesses with the green and white along with the Christmas decorations for an All Ireland Final with a difference.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LIMERICK: Huge Congratulations to all involved in Limerick GAA on reaching the All Ireland Final 2020. After defeating Galway Limerick now face Waterford in the All Ireland Final on December 13. This is a fantastic achievement by the Treaty men and we are very proud of clubman David Reidy who is a tremendous representative of Dromin Athlacca GAA Club. We look forward to the final and wish all involved every success as they prepare for this epic battle.

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €8,000 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 14, 19 and 21. Lucky dip winners were Karen Hannon €40, Fiona Neenan €20 and Sheehan Family Holycross €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. Email your numbers to mikeryanqs@outlook.ie . Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday December 6, for a €8,050 prize.

COMMUNITY: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The December Club Limerick Draw will be a double draw on December 12. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member. Best of luck to all our members who have entered.

EAST BOARD

AGM: Please note AGM of the East board will take place by virtual on Monday December 14 at 8 pm. Nomination forms have been sent to the clubs please return form by email by Friday December 3. Please note due to the five year rule the following officers are to step down Chairperson Sean Mc Kenna, Vice Chairperson Ger Lonergan, Secretary Paddy O Sullivan , Treasurer Louie Quirke and Assistant Secretary Helen Cross.

FEDAMORE

LOTTO: There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,400. The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 13 and 14. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Pat and Mark Doran, Aoife O’ Keefe c/o Padraig Kelleher, D Lawlor and P O Riordan c/o Kevin Power and Bia and Maria c/o Maurice. Next week's draw is on Sunday December 6. Thanks for your support.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Clothes Collection at Fedamore GAA Pitch on Saturday December 5 from 10am-1pm. What Items: Used Clothes, Used Shoes, Used Bags, Used Belts. No Pillows, No Duvets, No Bric-A-Brac. For enquiries contact Kevin 0879113126, Eoghan 0861635248 or Padraig on the club phone 0872492451. All In Aid Of Fedamore GAA Walking Track. Please respect Social Distancing

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick hurlers who have qualified for the All-Ireland Final with a fantastic win against Galway on Sunday. We wish them the best of luck in the final.

FR CASEYS

AGM: Fr Caseys AGM will now take place on Friday December 18 at 7.30pm sharp. Please contact the club secretary for further details. Any motions should be forwarded to the club secretary by December 4.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who continued their winning march with a hard fought 0-27 to 0-24 victory over Galway last Sunday in the All-Ireland Semi-Final. Despite the game hanging in the balance as we entered the closing stages, the great depth in the Limerick panel proved decisive once more and the shannonsiders now setup a repeat of the Munster Final when they meet Waterford on December 13th for a unique All Ireland Final. John Kiely and his team have gave us great delight all year and hopefully there is another big 70 minutes left in the tank.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The seventh Club Limerick Draw of the year took place last Saturday November 28 with the top prize of €10,000 going to John & Michelle Fox, Ballylanders. Fr. Caseys were also well represented in the list of winners with PJ Lane claiming €3,000 and Dave Goode winning €500. The next draw will take place on Saturday December 12 with another €10,000 jackpot and Exclusive Star Prize up for grabs. In fact this will be a double draw so there will be twice the chance of winning. The final draw will then take place on January 30. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

CHRISTMAS: This Christmas why not give your loved ones the unique Christmas Gift of adding their name to our new Friends of Fr. Caseys sign which will be attractively erected in our club grounds in 2021. Their name will be immortalised for future generations to see their generosity towards our local GAA Club with your money going towards our vital club development projects. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. Please inform us if your purchase is required as a Christmas Gift and we will issue you with an attractive e-gift receipt for inclusion as a special Christmas present. We are extremely grateful to the people of Abbeyfeale and surrounding areas including those overseas who have always been extremely generous to our GAA club.

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw is postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly. Stay safe and healthy.

GALTEE GAELS

LIMERICK: Huge Congratulations to the Limerick senior hurlers on their win over Galway in the semi-final at Croke Park on Sunday last, it was tense and exciting all the way through with Limerick winning by three points at the finish. Best wishes to Joe Canning hopefully the injury is not serious. All here are looking forward to the final on Sunday week.

AGM: The club held their Annual General Meeting online on Friday night last as it was the first time to be held in this way officers were anxious as to how it would go, they need not have feared with an attendance of over thirty everything went very well. All reports were circulated before hand everyone had a chance to view them. In a very different year it went well for the club especially the senior team who held on to their senior status with a hard earned win over football kingpins Drom-Broadford in the relegation final, it was a year which no titles come to the club the U21 football not played so far. The Secretary Dan McCarthy gave a very detailed report on the year as did all Officers. The Treasurers report showed the club in reasonable financial state but with a lot of expenditure in January this will disappear. Fundraising has almost closed save the Club Limerick draw the club are looking at new ways going forward. Chairman Tommy O’Dwyer in a wide ranging address thanked all who worked for the good of the GAA In his first year in the chair, it certainly wasn’t what he expected at the start of the year none the less he carried out his duties in a first class manner ably assisted by a hardworking Officer Board and Committee, at the conclusion he wished everyone a Happy Christmas and hopefully a much better New Year in 2021.

COACHING: There are a number of online Coaching Courses taking place in three categories six to eight, nine to twelve and thirteen to sixteen age groups, contact Club Na nÓg Secretary Eric Kelly on 086-6085598 or Chairman Martin Casey on 086-6054736 for more details on Registration.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

COVID: All club activities have been postponed until further notice due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. We will continue to take advice from the various government departments and we will update you when we can.

AGM: Hospital Herbertstown GAA Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday December 3 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke Park, this years AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams App. You can download the free app on to your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends.

COMMUNITY: If anyone in the community who is vulnerable needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine. All volunteers will be Garda Vetted and your assistance will be carried out with the strictest confidence.

LOTTO: Due to Level 5 Restrictions our Lotto draw has been postponed until further notice. Any tickets bought since or last draw on October 19 will be included in the next draw when it resumes. Jackpot will be €5,200. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 8th & 9th draws will take place on Saturday 12th December with Exclusive Prizes for each draw being €500 Worth of Vouchers from Timmy Macs, Elverys, Off the Bone Gastro, Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Kenneally Jewellers, Scanlans Menswear, Irish Country Hotel Group & Marie Keating Photography to support Local Businesses this Christmas. To re-join for our draws please contact Pat Foley 0868593838. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets are €10 please contact Des 0868369784 to purchase.

CONDOLENCE: The club would like to express sincere condolences to the Quinn family on their recent bereavement. May Brian rest in peace.

KILTEELY DROMKEEN

LOTTO: With the Government restrictions being lifted to Level 3, we are delighted to announce that the Club Lotto will re-commence on Monday December 7. The jackpot is €17600, and tickets can be bought in the Aherns Shop Kilteel, Daybreak Dromkeen, and online via the Clubforce App. The draw will take place at 10pm sharp, live on our Facebook page.

AGM: We held our Virtual AGM on Thursday last November 26. Considering the circumstances it was a very well attended meeting especially given a lot of people had not used the online platform before. The year gone was a huge year off and on the field for the club. Our junior hurlers were very unlucky just losing out on a quarter final spot on scoring difference. Our footballers were equally as unlucky, losing the quarter final by one point after extra time. Off the field it was a momentous year as we completed our new development. With the completion of our indoor ball alley and viewing area, along with outdoor hurling walls and astro-turf and ancillary works, the development will go a long way in catering for the needs of our club and community for decades to come. Such a huge development physical and financially would not have been possible without out the hard work of a huge number of people.

The club deeply apprecates the support of all in the community to our various fundraising events throughout the last few years. That fundraising and grant money received from many quarters has put the club in a very stable footing going forward. Local developer Clyno Construction under the stuardship of Tommy O Dea oversaw completion to the highest possible standard. With was also heartening to have other local sub contractors involved to bring a real community feel to the development

OFFICERS: Life Presidents: Ted O’ Dea, and Pakie Redfern; President: Fergal Cagney; Chairperson: Noel O Dea; Vice Chairperson: Cedric Laffan; Secretary: Robert Holmes; Ass. Secretary: James O Regan; Treasurer: Josh Gore; Ass. Treasurer: TBC; PRO: Sub Committee; Registrar: Eibhear O’Dea; East Board Delegate: Eibhear O’Dea, Noel O’Dea, Phillip Murphy; Co. Board Delegate: Eibhear O’Dea, Noel O’Dea, Phillip Murphy; Coaching Officer: Sub Committee; Children’s Officer: Mairead Murphy; Pitch Contact: Johnny O Dea; Juvenile Chairperson: Gareth Robinson; Juvenile Secretary: Willie Hanly; Juvenile Finance Rep: Paddy Walsh; Children’s Officer: Paddy Walsh; Discipline Committee: Damien O Dwyer, Eoin English, Tom Jones.

APPRECIATION WALL: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150, and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link or by contacting a member of the committee.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick hurlers on their great victory over Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final. There are very strong links with the team from the club, Brian O Grady is a member of the panel and Eibhear O Dea and Denny Ahern are members of the backroom team. Not to forget Adrian Breen who's dad hails from Kilteely village and who won many honours with his native club. The Club wishes the very best to the lads and all involved with the team in the upcoming All Ireland Final on Sunday December 13. We encourage everyone to fly the colours locally to support the team.

MONALEEN

AGM: The Monaleen GAA Club AGM will take place on December 9 at 8pm. The club has been instructed that our AGM must take place virtually.

CONGRATULATIONS: Well done to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which defeated Galway to reach a second All-Ireland final in three years. Limerick will take on Waterford in the showpiece final at Croke Park on Sunday, December 13, 3.30pm.

COME ON BOARD: As we approach the end of another year, work also begins on preparing for next year. We have so many plans to improve and develop, but the biggest issue facing the club is the serious lack of volunteers for various roles and committees within the club, including fundraising, fields management and bookings, lotto collectors, to name a few. Many hands make light work, and we need your help to build a club for the future which will cater for all members. Caroline, John, James, Audrey.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, November 26 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 4, 21, 31 and 36. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were S. Ruschitzko, Monaleen Heights; D. Fitzgerald, Oakfield; F. Hogan, Annacotty. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LIMERICK: Mungret St. Pauls would like to Congratulate the Limerick Senior Hurlers and the backroom team in their win against Galway on Sunday to bring joy to Limerick again as they prepare to play Waterford in the All Ireland Final on December 13. We would ask our community to show their support for the lads by putting out their Limerick flags.

U8 JUVENILE: U8’s end of season training this morning the hard working hurlers received Cobi Wall Balls, Grips & treats. Thanks to the coaches for their time and dedication

AGM: Due to Covid-19 restrictions the 2020 AGM will take place on Saturday December 12 at 4pm, on line via Microsoft Teams. To receive the meeting invitation link and/or propose any motions, please email secretary before Saturday December 5.

There are some volunteer positions open for 2021, including Club Secretary. If you think that you may be interested in hearing more about this or any other potential opportunities within the Club, please contact Donal Duff, on 086-8147986, or by email.

GARDA VETTING: Are you a coach or involved in helping out a team or thinking of getting involved in 2021 with Mungret St. Pauls? If you are we would ask that you make contact with our Child Welfare officer Trish Barry 087 203 3474 to check if you are both Garda vetted and have an in date Safe Guarding cert.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: As you are aware owing to Covid 19 our fundraising efforts in 2020 have been seriously curtailed. Together we have worked hard to keep the club running as normal as possible without asking our membership for any additional monies.

We are now asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact:Brian O Halloran 0868349399 or Wanda Dwane 0876236709.

SHOW YOUR CODE: Our healthy club committee is asking all GAA clubs to make their Eircodes visible from the side of the pitches to help get emergency services to the pitch quickly if there is any incident that requires any of the emergency services. The clubs eircode is visible at both our pitches and is also available on the website at the bottom of the page.

NA PIARSAIGH

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior hurlers on reaching the All Ireland final by virtue of a very good victory over Galway. Special mention to Will O Donoghue who covered some ground from midfield while Peter Casey and Adrian Breen both second half substitutes and both contributed points to the cause. Conor Boylan was an unused substitute and brother Jerome not part of the 26 with Davy Dempsey injured. We say hard luck to our 2 clubman in the Galway corner Shane O Neill and John Fitzgerald. We really look forward to the battle against Waterford on December 13.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Our cash for clobber collections are on going at present and down to the final 2 weeks. There has been a big response to the cause and we would like to thank everyone who contributed. Why not bring us your unwanted clothes, toys, bags and linen.

AGM: The annual General meeting of the club will take place this Thursday evening at 8pm. Please follow the guidelines that will be sent out on email by the club secretary. It is important that everyone tries to log on prior to the meeting to ensure everything is working as planned. Microsoft teams will be the platform for this years meeting in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines.

CONDOLENCES: We wish to pass on our deepest condolences to Barry O’Regan and family on the passing of his mother. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

OOLA

SPLIT THE POT: Last Friday’s winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Trevor Burns sold by Bridget Burns . The prize was €512. Our Split the Pot draw takes place on Friday nights at 7pm. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com. Thank you to all our sellers and business for selling envelopes and to everybody for supporting the draw.

AGM: Oola AGM will take place on Saturday December 12 at 6pm. Details of the meeting will be confirmed closer to the date.

CHRISTMAS RAFFLE: A Christmas raffle will be held on Friday December 18. Lovely prizes to be won – tickets available from club officials and players.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Hurlers on reaching the All Ireland final, especially our club men Darragh, Richie and Pat.

PATRICKSWELL

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers and Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes & Cian Lynch for their remarkable All-Ireland semi-final victory against Galway at Croke Park. It is a great boost for Patrickswell and Limerick to be contesting an All-Ireland Hurling Final.

agm: The Club Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday December 10 at 8pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the AGM will be held online by using Microsoft Teams and a teleconference call. If you wish to attend the AGM online or by teleconference call, please contact Aedin Foley (Secretary) phone 087-6328363.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Patrickswell member Ciaran Crowe scooped €100 in November's Club Limerick Draw. The eighth and ninth Club Limerick Draws (Double December Draw) will both take place on Saturday December 12.

ST PATRICKS

LIMERICK: It was with immense pride that we watched on from our living rooms on Sunday afternoon, as Limerick defeated Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final. Gearoid Hegarty was once again to the fore and is in sublime form, gaining praise from near and far. Limerick will now play Waterford on Sunday week December 13 in Croke Park at 3.30pm in the 2020 All Ireland Final.

The club will be putting up flags and bunting around Rhebogue in the coming week and we hope that many houses in the parish will also display the green and white in support of Gearoid and Limerick.

NURSERY: The last Friday night lights nursery for this year was held in Rhebogue and once again was a huge success. Our U6, U8s and U10s were delighted to receive selection boxes, a certificate and an all important sliotar to practice in the coming weeks, these were for all who participated in our Friday night lights in Rhebogue. Our thanks to the club coaches, players and mentors who worked tirelessly week after week, under strict guidelines to ensure a safe environment for the kids to flourish. Your work is very much appreciated. Thank you to the parents, coaches(both club and guest) and of course the kids who were stars.

St Patrick's Friday night lights hurling nursery returns early in the new year and we will endeavour to make it a continued success for our future stars. Have a very happy Christmas and keep hurling