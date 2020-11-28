Redemption for 2018 final defeat to Limerick not on Galway minds insists Aidan Harte

GALWAY'S 2018 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final defeat to Limerick has no bearing on this Sunday's semi final insists Galway defender Aidan Harte.

"Personally I don't think so. I was asked the last day is it a shot at redemption. Absolutely not. I wouldn't be looking on it that way at all. 2018 was Limerick's game, nothing will ever change that," said Harte.

"It is an All Ireland semi final. If you need motivation from a previous loss to get you going you are in real trouble. So no I don't think it has any bearing on what happens on Sunday," said the long serving defender at a Galway hurling media event outdoors at the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort on Tuesday evening.

"There is no doubt watching them (Limerick) on TV that they are the standard bearers at present. Extremely physical right throughout the team and great use of the ball. There is no doubt that it is going to be a massive test for us. We don't have a lot of time, but we will have to improve in certain aspects of the game," said the Gort GAA clubman.

Limerick have introduced a number of forwards in the closing quarter of games but Harte stresses that he's not looking that far ahead.

"Not really, no. You are too preoccupied with the guy that is there nevermind looking to see who is coming on. Not really. Whoever you are picking up on Sunday, that will be your job. Whoever comes in after that, you'd be hoping someone would come in because if they are in you are doing something right" So we will see what happens."

Galway are back in the semi final this Sunday after failing to progress beyond the Leinster SHC last season.

"I suppose maybe it was a little bit of an eye opener. It can happen to teams who have this thing where you have expectation, where you expect to get to semi finals when you are doing it year on year. It makes you realise that you have to bring your A game every single day. That certainly happened last year, but Dublin were full value for their way. We drew with Wexford inside the Stadium, we were probably lucky on the day. That is where it was at really, but it is great to get back into an All Ireland series again. It is important as it is for every team," outlined Harte.