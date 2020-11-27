Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 18 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 18 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting for Cash for Clobber. We accept unwanted/unused clothes, belts, handbags and shoes (in pairs). We will be collecting on Mondays from 6-7pm at the pitch. Huge thank you to all who have already dropped off bags for the collection.

LIMERICK: We are wishing Tom and Dan Morrissey and all the Limerick Senior Hurlers the very best of luck against Galway on Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park in the All Ireland Semi Final. It would be fantastic if all the community could show their support for the lads by putting out their Limerick flags!

CONDOLENCES: On behalf of Ahane GAA Club we wish to send our condolences to Maura Casey’s family on her sad passing.

Maura husband Tommy won a County medal with the club in 1955, he won a Munster Senior hurling medal with Limerick the same year. He captained Limerick in 1956. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

AGM: We will be holding our AGM on Friday December 11 at 8pm. Due to Covid-19 and the restrictions surrounding holding meetings this year our AGM will be virtual and will be held on Microsoft Teams.

If you are a member of the club and have not received an invite either by email or post can you please contact our Secretary Tony Harnett on (086) 601 7288.

BALLYSTEEN

LIMERICK: Best of luck to everyone involved with the Limerick Senior Hurlers who face Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on RTÉ and Sky Sports. Throw in at Croke Park is scheduled for 4pm.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20.

Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990. Closing date for Final Payment is December 1.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the October edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draws left for the year.

The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

COMMUNITY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on November 19. The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 13, 28. The €40 lucky dip went to Catherine Sheehy, Murrins Cross, Promotor Centra. The €20 lucky dips went to Mike O’Dwyer, Black Road, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Kevin Griffin, Ballyhea, Promotor Carmel Murphy, Jim Flynn, Ballinvreena Promotor Fintan Leahy, Shane Gubbins, Glenosheen, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The jackpot this week remains at €13,000 in the Pavillion.

LIMERICK: Best wishes to the Limerick Senior hurlers as they face Galway in the All Ireland semi final on Sunday next. Hard luck to the Limerick ladies footballers who lost the All Ireland Semi final to Fermanagh on Sunday.

CONGRATS: Happy birthday to Mrs Hannah O’Sullivan in Ardpatrick who has reached 100 years of age. Welcome home to Oisin O’Callaghan who recently became a Junior world champion in downhill mountain biking, Oisin has returned to Scoil Pol where he received a hero’s welcome during the week. Well done to the GAA community who have honoured the 100 year anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, special mention to the family of Tom Hogan of Dromin who died as a result of his injuries on this day, especially the O’Connor family, Lower Main St.

AGM: The club AGM is on Thursday December 3 in the Michael Fox Memorial Park at 7pm, covid restrictions dependant.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: In line with the heightened restrictions, our club Lotto remains suspended until further notice. All going well, we'll be up and running very soon.

PITCH CLOSED: Please be aware that our pitch is now closed for the season. Juvenile training can continue in the hurling wall as long as the weather allows, coaches will keep you updated with the dates/times of training.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw takes place this coming Saturday November 28. Best of luck to all of our members in this weekend's draw.

CRECORA-MANISTER

DEVELOPMENT PLAN: The recently announced Facility Development Plan by Crecora-Manister GAA and Crecora camogie entails €160,000 in planned works. We hope to secure grant funding to help fund a significant portion of these works, but we are required to provide local funding of approximately €65,000 to complete all planned works.

We are seeking community and business support in delivering this project, and in particular, the amenity of a Community Walking Track around the perimeter of the pitch which will be available for use by all in the community, day or night, which is especially important in these Covid times.

You can help us by: Sponsoring metres of the Community Walking Track at €50 per metre, (or €25 per metre for U18’s) which can be dedicated to a family member(s) and which will be listed on a plaque of all supporters at the Walking Track; Donating a sum of money towards the proposed Development Works; A commercial or business donation; Interest free 5 year loan; For our farming community, sponsor a calf that can be reared and then sold or lodge directly to our Development Fund Account with Bank of Ireland: IBAN: IE26 BOFI 9044 9947 4669 71. The clubs look forward to whatever support you can provide us with.

HURLING ACADEMY: The winter hurling academy continues every Sunday in South Liberties astroturf and once again we had a fine turnout of players on the day in ideal conditions. Thanks to Ger Hickey, Niall Conway and Tim Egan for their time and commitment.

This will run for the next 3 Sundays at 10am for boys born from 2008 to 2012 inclusive. Contact Ger Hickey on 086 0405003 or Niall Conway on 087 6304730 for more details.

LIMERICK: Best of luck to the Limerick senior hurlers against Galway in the All-Ireland semi final next Sunday November 29.

AGM: Please note the Club AGM will take place online using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday December 9 at 8pm. More details to follow.

CROOM

DEVELOPMENT: Works will recommence this week with the finishing of ground works, connection of new flood lighting and general works that will complete this phase of the clubs development, great credit is due to those involved for making our development plans a reality. Lots done with lots more to do as we look forward to Phase 4 - more on this in the months ahead but we are keen to keep the forward momentum. If you are unable to visit the club in person right now, please visit Croom GAA Facebook page where you can view photos of the great work being carried out.

U16: Hurling training Wednesday November 25 on the 4G training area 7.15-8.15pm. Players are asked to bring their own drink and ensure to confirm their Covid status prior to attending training.

U14-U12: We continued last Sunday morning; we had big numbers yet again in attendance. It was a beautiful sunny Sunday morning and this bunch of lads who were rearing to go with our biggest challenge trying to get lads to go home after training. these guys love to play and with our new training area the kids would stay all day if they were left. These sessions will continue every Sunday at 10am led by Aidan Mangan. Players are asked to bring their own drink and ensure to confirm their Covid status prior to attending training. Looking forward to next Sunday already and with Limerick playing the All Ireland Semi later in the day there will be great excitement

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday morning 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 12, 18, 19, 30. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Billy Ryan c/o M Reidy, Connie Cregan Caherass, Nancy Frawley St Senans Terrace, Peter Cregan c/o M Reidy, Mark Lynch c/ o Mark Reidy. The next draw is for a jackpot of €7700 . Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

CLUB: It's a super exciting time to be involved in the Croom GAA club - Would you like to get involved? or maybe your child would like to take up playing gealic games? We would invite everyone who is interested in getting involved, aspiring players, parents/potential coaches, ex-players etc. to contact us via facebook . Croom GAA has so much to offer, committed coaches & state of the art facilities. Does not matter if you have no experience with Gealic Games, that's no problem, everyone of all ages & abilities are very welcome and we will ensure you get the coaching/guidance you need. We have many new kids who didn't play Gealic Games before or who have been coming a distance to play with Croom so don't be shy you will be very welcome. Fresh air and exercise for all kids right now is a must until we get over this pandemic.

LIMERICK: Don't forget, in support of our count senior Hurlers next Sunday, to put out your flags to show your support of John Kiely, his staff & all the boys. Wishing the Limerick Senior Hurlers all the very best on Sunday against Galway.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

BLOODY SUNDAY: This weekend saw the Commemoration of Bloody Sunday which was on November 21, 1920. On this day 14 people who travelled to Croke Park never returned home. 19 year old Tom Hogan of Tankardstown Dromin was one such victim. Born in Dromin, Tom was the youngest of seven children who sadly lost both his parents by the age of 10. Hogan travelled to Dublin with 3 of his brothers where he worked as a mechanic. On November 21, 1920, while attending a football match between Tipperary and Dublin in Croke Park, Tom was shot in the shoulder resulting in his arm being amputated. Following the surgery, gangrene developed and Tom Hogan sadly passed away the following Friday. Limerick GAA paid tribute to Tom Hogan when Chairman John Cregan laid a laurel wreath on Hogans grave in Dromin graveyard. The Board have also agreed to provide commemorative plague to the graveyard in the coming weeks.

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €7,950 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 8, 22 and 29. Lucky dip winners were Pat Barry €40, Gerard Sheehan €20 and Gearoid O’Leary €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie . Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday November 28 for a €8,000 prize.

COMMUNITY: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 7th Club Limerick Dray will take place on Saturday November 28. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member. Best of luck to all our members who have entered.

LIMERICK: Next weekend November 29 is All Ireland Semi Final weekend. We wish David Reidy and all involved in Limerick Senior Hurling, every success in the battle against Galway on Sunday. Throw in at 4pm.

FEDAMORE

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Clothes Collection at Fedamore GAA Pitch on Saturday December 5 from 10am-1pm. Used Clothes, Used Shoes, Used Bags, Used Belts but No Pillows, No Duvets, No Bric-A-Brac. For enquiries contact Kevin 0879113126, Eoghan 0861635248 or Padraig on the club phone 0872492451. All In Aid Of Fedamore GAA Walking Track. Please respect Social Distancing.

LOTTO: This week's lotto numbers are 2, 4, 6 and 19. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,300. The lucky dip winners were John Paul Lawlor, A Fennessy c/o Sheila, John McMahon and Tara Hogan. Next draw is on Sunday November 29. Thanks for your support.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw will be postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

AGM: Fr Caseys AGM will take place Monday December 14 at 8pm sharp in the GAA clubhouse. Any motions should be forwarded to club secretary by December 4.

CHRISTMAS: This Christmas why not give your loved ones the unique Christmas Gift of adding their name to our new Friends of Fr. Casey’s sign which will be attractively erected in our club grounds. Their name will be immortalised for future generations to see their generosity towards our local GAA with your money going towards our vital club development projects. More details on our club website. www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. Please inform us if your purchase is required as a Christmas Gift and we will issue you with an attractive e-gift receipt for inclusion as a special Christmas present. We are extremely grateful to the people of Abbeyfeale and surrounding areas including those overseas who have always been extremely generous to our GAA club. We hope that we have in some way repaid that friendship through our recent successes on the playing field but as always will continue to strive to better ourselves as a club both on and off the field.

BLOODY SUNDAY: Fr Caseys GAA club along with the GAA community came together to Remember Bloody Sunday. Candles shone throughout the night to remember those who died 100 years ago.

GALTEE GAELS

LIMERICK: Defeat was the lot of Limerick Ladies junior footballers in the All Ireland semi-final going down to Fermanagh by seven points. Well done to Galtee Gaels players Roísín Breedy and Chloe Cleary who were part of the panel. Unless the men’s under twenty one football is played in the New Year the playing season is over for 2020.

FUNDRAISING: At an online meeting on Friday night last final preparations were made for a 50/50 type draw with a weekly Jackpot titled ‘The Ace of the Club’ the next step now is to apply to the court in early December for the licence to run the draw, it should not take too long after to have our first draw.

MUNSTER SFC FINAL: Congratulations to Conor Sweeney from our neighbouring Club Ballyporeen who captained Tipperary to win the Munster senior football final last Sunday, he was also man of the match, Galtee Gaels would have an association with Tipperary football having played in their winter leagues some years ago, and former Tipperary senior football manager and player Seamus McCarthy trained Galtee Gaels to win a County junior title and two U21 titles in the late 1980’s.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

AGM: Hospital Herbertstown GAA Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday December 3 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke Park, this years AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams. You can download the free app on to your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends. Please note the following dates and deadlines. Anybody wishing to sign in and partake in the AGM must provide the Secretary with a valid email address before midnight Friday November 27.

COMMUNITY: If anyone in the community who is vulnerable needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine. All volunteers will be Garda Vetted and your assistance will be carried out with the strictest confidence.

BLOODY SUNDAY: On the November 21, 1920, 14 civilians came to a GAA match at Croke Park and tragically never returned home. On the darkest day in the history of the GAA and Croke Park, we mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday by remembering those victims by lighting up the club grounds from 19.20 to 20.20. Remembering Jane Boyle, James Burke, Daniel Carroll, Michael Feery, Michael Hogan, Tom Hogan, James Matthews, Patrick O’Dowd, Thomas Ryan, James Teehan, Joe Traynor, Jerome O’Leary, William Robinson, John William Scott and their families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

LOTTO: Due to Level 5 Restrictions our Lotto draw has been postponed until further notice. Any tickets bought since or last draw on Monday October 19 will be included in the next draw when it resumes. Jackpot will be €5,200. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in the Woodlands Hotel Adare. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

CONDOLENCES: The club would like to express their sincere condolences to the McCarthy on their recent bereavement.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

AGM: This year we will have to hold our AGM online through Zoom.We have chosen the date of Thursday November 26. Our members who would like to join in the meeting will have to register before hand.We will circulate details of registration closer to the date. For those who are not comfortable using the online platform - there is also an option to phone into the meeting. If you would like to use this option - please contact me directly and I will arrange that you get the contact number closer to the agm. We will circulate reports and motions in the days leading up to the Agm.

CHRISTMAS: Appreciation Wall – The Perfect Christmas Present. Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150, and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link or by contacting a member of the committee. Please help to spread the message far and wide & please support if you can.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

AGM: Due to Covid-19 restrictions the 2020 AGM will take place on Saturday December 12 at 4pm, on line via Microsoft Teams. To receive the meeting invitation link and/or propose any motions, please email secretary before Saturday December 5. There are some volunteer positions open for 2021, including Club Secretary. If you think that you may be interested in hearing more about this or any other potential opportunities within the Club, please contact Donal Duff, on 086-8147986, or by email

LADIES FOOTBALL: Well done to the Limerick Ladies Football team and management, especially our own Catherine Murphy, in their Semi Final match when they made a great come back after being 4-3 to 0-1 down by the first water break. These ladies did not let the score get to them they changed their game and powered back but unfortunately were out done by Fermanagh when the final whistle blew leaving the score 4-10 to 4-3. We are proud of the workrate of these ladies.

GARDA VETTING: Are you a coach or involved in helping out a team or thinking of getting involved in 2021 with Mungret St. Pauls? If you are we would ask that you make contact with our Child Welfare officer Trish Barry 087 203 3474 to check if you are both Garda vetted and have an in date Safe Guarding cert.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: As you are aware owing to Covid 19 our fundraising efforts in 2020 have been seriously curtailed. Together we have worked hard to keep the club running as normal as possible without asking our membership for any additional monies. We are now asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. The GAA's National Club Draw Tickets is up & running. There are some great prizes on offer! All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact: Brian O Halloran 0868349399 or Wanda Dwane 0876236709.

LIMERICK: Mungret St. Pauls would like to wish the Limerick Senior Hurlers the very best of luck against Galway on Sunday November 29 at 4pm in Croke Park in the All Ireland Semi Final. We would ask our community to show their support for the lads by putting out their Limerick flags.

CONDOLENCES: Deepest sympathies to our Camogie Registrar Mike Larkin, his wife Mary and children Ava, Mia and Cathal on the unexpected passing of Mary's mother Ellen (Nellie) Barry. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís

MONALEEN

AGM: The Monaleen GAA Club AGM will take place on 9th December at 8pm. The club has been instructed that our AGM must take place virtually. If you are interested in attending, please email Liam de Burca at before Wednesday, November 25 at 10pm. Please also email any motions and/or nominations for officers or committee positions to the Club Secretary by November 25 at 10pm.

LIMERICK: Good luck to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which plays Galway in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final at Croke Park on Sunday next at 4pm.

COMMISERATIONS: Commiserations to Monaleen's Rachel O'Dell who is a member of the Limerick Ladies football squad which lost out to Fermanagh in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship semi-final at Kinnegad, Co Westmeath on Sunday last. Limerick had earlier secured wins over Derry and Antrim in the championship.

COME ON BOARD: As we approach the end of another year, work also begins on preparing for next year. We have so many plans to improve and develop, but the biggest issue facing the club is the serious lack of volunteers for various roles and committees within the club, including fundraising, fields management and bookings, lotto collectors, to name a few. There are too few of us trying to deliver a first class club, and we are now appealing to each and every member of the club, and also to the parents and families of our members to come on board. Many hands make light work, and we need your help to build a club for the future which will cater for all members.

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: Yvonne from the Healthy Club project at Monaleen GAA has recorded a series of recipe demonstrations from the official healthy club recipe book – ‘Recipes for Success’. Gaelic games are high intensity sports and demand a wide range of physical and mental attributes in order to maximise performance. Performance nutrition provides the body with the appropriate fuel and nutrient sources to train and recover optimally. Monaleen are delighted to share these recipes with you on their Facebook page, Twitter account and Youtube channel.

FUNDRAISER: Monaleen GAA Club is running a fundraiser that will see the club get €5 on each book sale the club makes on the acclaimed 'Be the Best You Can Be in Sport' by Paul Kilgannon. The book is a guide for the young sportsperson, but is of interest to coaches and sports fans alike. It contains input from more than 50 of Ireland's leading coaches, sports stars, coaching academics, and sports science professionals. The book also includes a chapter from Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, the current Limerick senior hurling team coach. Just text your name and quantity of books to Richie at 087-2502055. You will receive a google form with booking and payment information. When payment is made, the booking is confirmed. You will be notified of collection time, around December 1.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, November 19 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 14, 32, 34 and 36. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were K. McGrath, Beechfield; B. Murphy, Caislean Nua; J/C Mullane, Scart. Thank you for your continued support.

NA PIARSAIGH

LIMERICK: We now the All Ireland semi final opponents for Limerick senior hurlers following Galways narrow victory over Tipperary. All roads lead to Croke Park for next Sundays mouth watering clash which sees former Na Piarsaigh hurlers Shane O Neill and John Fitzgerald pit their wits against John Kielys Limerick hurlers. We wish the Limerick team and management especially Will O Donoghue, Peter Casey, Jerome Boylan, David Dempsey and Adrian Breen. Here is hoping we are back in the All Ireland Final this time next week. Luimneach abu.

CONDOLENCES: The death recent occurred of Chris Conroy a former member of the executive committee and junior football selector back in the day. Grandad of current Na Piarsaigh Senior Football goalkeeper Eoghan Sherlock and father of his mom Bernie who served our club well. Ar dheis De go raibh an ainm. Condolences also to Ken Croucher on the death of his brother Des.

BEST WISHES: We would like to wish Brian Buckley and Mike Casey both recovering from knee surgery, the very best wishes on their road to recovery.

BLOODY SUNDAY: Na Piarsaigh GAA club along with the wider GAA community showed their togetherness to commemorate those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday. To show our solidarity we in Na Piarsaigh lit up Pairc Dromguil floodlights and lower our tricolour to half mast. Members of our underage academy were on hand to turn on our lights.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Our clothes collection is piling high down in our dressingrooms with huge collections several times a week. Please keep a close eye on our social media channels for up to date collection times. You can donate all your clean unwanted clothes, bed linen, towels, curtains, shoes, bags, belts and soft toys. No duvets, pillows or dirty clothes accepted.

AGM: Our annual general meeting of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club will take place remotely on Thursday December 3 at 8pm due to covid guidelines. Mass for deceased members will take place at a later date. A link will be sent to each member to log on to Microsoft teams on the night.

LOTTO: The club lotto jackpot is now standing at €3600 following last weeks draw. The numbers drawn were 12, 20, 25, 31. The lucky dip winners were Niamh Wall, Diarmuid Ryan and Christy McNamara. Bernie Buckley was the winner of the sellers prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick draw takes place next Saturday morning. October's exclusive star prize is a two night Spa break in Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel and Spa in Adare with champagne on arrival, dinner and treatment for two in the Revas Spa

CLUB MERCHANDISE: With Christmas fast approaching now is the time to make your way to the club shop where some excellent merchandise for the Christmas stockings. If you cannot make it down to the shop you can also check out our shop online at www.napiarsaighgaa.com

ST KIERANS

AGM: St Kierans GAA club held their annual general meeting online on Friday November 21, on the Microsoft teams’ site. Chairman David Woulfe welcomed all 31, and the various reports and addresses were dealt with during an upbeat and positive meeting. During his address David recalled a year that no one could imagine, since lockdown on March 12, disrupted the playing season. He thanked Ian Mackessy for organising the site, which he believed was the first in the county to be held this way. Highlights included the road hurling last Christmas which was very successful, and over the past five years € 12,000 has been given to local charities.

WALKS: The club walks around the village over an eight week period was very popular and attracted large crowds twice weekly. Thanks to Deirdre and all the stewards who organised and kept everybody safe. Ivan Neary, and Paul Moriarty, and the area response group were thanked for the work they did during the lockdown months. Donal Mc Enery and the Bord Na Nóg were thanked for the work they are doing with the underage players. The Cúl Camp was held with reduced numbers, and the Covid officers Aisling Hayes, Deirdre Ambrose, and the various team supervisors were thanked.

HONOURS: The highlights on the curtailed playing season were few with no honours won, but progress was made by the minor hurlers who reached the semi final. The senior footballers bowed out tamely from the County championship but retained their status and will compete in their 50th year in the topflight in 2021. The U21 Footballers season should commence in early 2021. Darragh Treacy was congratulated on his success with Limerick footballers, as were all club players who represented the county. Best wishes were sent to Sophie Hennessy, and Róisín Ambrose, from the Old Mill ladies club and the Limerick team contesting the All Ireland semi final.

FINANCE: Financially it was a very good year for the club, who entered 2020 in the red but exited in the black. This was due mainly to the success of the Christmas Draw 2019, scrap metal collection, U21 static cycle, and the church gate collection. The numbers in the Limerick Development draw were up, and all who gave sponsorship were thanked. The club membership rates for 2021 remain the same as they were, and the online club force is proving very successful. All the club officers, development draw promoters, club force personnel, and the front line staff around the locality were also thanked. Two club Gaels who passed on during the year John Mullins, and Donal Mulvihill were remembered for their service and dedication, as were all members who suffered bereavements.

ELECTED: The following officers were elected to run the club in 2020. Chairman David Woulfe, Vice-Chairman Patrick Windle, Secretary Ivan Neary, Ass-Secretary Owen Hayes, Treasurer Tom Harnett, Ass-Treasurer Ian Mackessy, PRO Owen Hayes, Children's Officer Deirdre Ambrose, Irish Officer John Hough. A club committee was put in place and most of the football and hurling management teams for 2021 were appointed.

FUNDS: The Charity Road Hurling competition will be held on Sunday December 27, if Covid-19 allows. All funds raised on the day will be donated to three local charities Milford Hospice and the Night Daffodil Nurses, who do wonderful work in our communities, and Pieta House. It is a very enjoyable event, and growing in popularity each year, and all support will be greatly appreciated. All who assisted and supported the club during the year were thanked. It is hoped to run the Oskar fundraiser in November 2021, if life returns to near normal. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with hopes high for a successful year for all.

ST PATRICKS

LIMERICK: Best wishes to Gearoid and the Limerick Senior hurling team against Galway on Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park, from all in St Patrick's GAA. We hope that the green and white colours will be proudly displayed around the parish, in support of Gearoid and the team in the week ahead.

UNDERAGE: Another hugely successful Friday night last at our hurling nursery in Rhebogue. Thank you to all the club coaches and volunteers, special mention to St Patrick's Boys School Principal Mr Liddane and to Limerick GDA coaches Paul Browne and Gary McCarthy. See you all next Friday night from 6.30-8pm.

U12-U13 FOOTBALL: Our U12/13 Football team trained in the club field on a fine November Saturday morning. Thanks to Gavin Mullins for his continued work on functional movement with the boys. Well done to all.

THANKS: Big thank you to Limerick Self Storage who sponsored footballs for our U10 team. Very much appreciated and a great help with the big numbers attending training.

BLOODY SUNDAY: In remembrance of those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday and to mark the 100th anniversary, St Patrick's Gaa club turned on the lights the club field at 19.20 in Rhebogue on Saturday last.

PATRICKSWELL

AGM: The Club Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday December 10 at 8pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the AGM will be held online by using Microsoft Teams and a teleconference call. If you wish to attend the AGM online or by teleconference call, please contact Aedin Foley (Secretary) at secretary.patri...gaa.ie or phone 087-6328363.

LIMERICK: Good luck to Limerick in the All-Ireland Hurling semi-final against Galway. Best wishes to Cian, Aaron and Diarmaid in the big match.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The seventh (November) Club Limerick Draw will take place this weekend on Saturday November 28 with the Exclusive Star Prize being a two-night Spa Break in Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, bubbly in the room on arrival, dinner in Timmy Macs Bistro and monthly tempting treats for two people in Revas Spa. The first prize is €10,000, second prize is €3,000, third prize is €2,000 and there are 28 additional cash prizes of €500, €250 and €100.

LOTTO: Due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed until further notice. The jackpot is €6,200.