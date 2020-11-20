Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 17 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 17 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

AGM: We will be holding our AGM on Friday December 11 at 8pm. Due to Covid-19 and the restrictions surrounding holding meetings this year our AGM will be virtual and will be held on Microsoft Teams. If you are a member of the club and have not received an invite either by email or post can you please contact our Secretary Tony Harnett on (086) 601 7288.

LIMERICK: Huge congratulations to Dan and Tom Morrissey alongside their Limerick Senior Hurling team mates on a fantastic win over Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday afternoon in Thurles. Fantastic to have the club represented on the team and wonderful for the lads to win back to back Munster Titles.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting for Cash for Clobber. We will be collecting for the remaining Mondays in November from 6-7pm in Mackey Park. We accept unwanted/unused clothes, shoes (pairs only), belts and handbags. Thanks to all those who have supported our Cash for Clobber already it’s greatly appreciated.

BALLYBROWN

AGM: The annual AGM of our senior club will take place on November 27 at 8pm online due to Covid Restrictions. A members are encouraged to attend. Please contact Gerry on 085 1388028 - text him with your name to receive the meeting link.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online.

LOTTO: Lotto is Suspended at the moment - would you like the weekly lotto results sent by email to you? send your e mail address to pro.ballybr...gaa.ie and you will be added to the list.

CLUB GEAR: You can NOW buy your own Ballybrown Gaa club jersey. The senior jersey comes both with the Q3 logo or without. The juvenile jersey comes with the O Sullivan Centra logo or without. there is lots of gear available to buy on the site. It will be great to see lots of adults and children wearing the new club Gear... So get buying So for birthday presents, communion gifts or hopefully a county final you will be able to order gear delivered to your door as and when you want it.

BALLYSTEEN

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Senior Hurlers on retaining their Munster Senior Hurling Championship crown after a four point victory over Waterford in Thurles on Sunday. Attention will turn to Croke Park and the All Ireland Semi Final in a fortnights time. Best of luck to everyone involved.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20. Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990. Closing date for Final Payment is December 1.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the October edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draws left for the year. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

COMMUNITY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LIMERICK: Congratulations to John Kiely and the Limerick Senior hurling team and management on winning back to back Senior Munster Championship titles, beating Waterford in a hard fought battle. On to the All Ireland Semi final at the end of November. The very best of luck.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Club lotto held on November 12. The numbers drawn were 15, 18, 19, 21. There was no one even close. The €40 lucky dip went to Pat Ryan, Newcastlewest. Promotor Bendan O’Brien. The €20 went to Pat Condon, Glenroe, Promotor Centra, Emma Clery, Flemingstown, Promotor Carmel Murphy, Clara Cunningham, c/o Forest View, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Rita Murphy, Promotor Harrys. The jackpot remains at €13,000 on Wednesday November 18.

AGM: The Club AGM will be held on Thursday December 3.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: In line with the heightened restrictions, our club Lotto remains suspended until further notice. All going well, we'll be up and running again in the next few weeks.

PITCH CLOSED: Please be aware that our pitch is now closed for the season. Juvenile training can continue in the hurling wall as long as the weather allows, coaches will keep you updated with the dates/times of training.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw takes place on Saturday November 28 - November's exclusive star prize is a two nights Spa Break in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Adare. At least half of your membership goes directly to our club, so we'd appreciate your support.

CRECORA-MANISTER

DEVELOPMENT: On the October 21, the Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Michael Collins, launched our Facility Development Plan comprising €160,000 in planned works. We hope to secure grant funding to help fund a significant portion of these works, but we are required to provide local funding of approximately €65,000 to complete all the planned works. We are seeking community and business support in delivering this project, and in particular, the amenity of a community walking track around the perimeter of the GAA pitch that will be available for the use of all in the community both day and night, which is especially important in these Covid-19 times. You can help us by: Sponsoring metres of the Community Walking Track at €50 per metre, (or €25 per metre for Under 18’s) which can be dedicated to a family member(s) and which will be listed on a plaque of all supporters at the Walking Track; Donating a sum of money towards the proposed Development Works; A commercial or business donation; Interest free 5 year loan; For our farming community, sponsor a calf that can be reared and then sold. We thank you for reading this and look forward to whatever support you can provide us with.

WINTER HURLING ACADEMY: The winter hurling academy continued last Sunday in South Liberties astroturf and once again we had a fine turnout of players on the day. Thanks to Ger Hickey, Niall Conway and Paddy O’Neill for their time and commitment. This will run for the next 4 Sundays at 10am for boys born from 2008 to 2012 inclusive. Contact Ger Hickey on 086 0405003 or Niall Conway on 087 6304730 for more details.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick senior hurlers who won the county’s 21st Munster title with a hard fought 0-25 to 0-21 win over Waterford. Limerick are back in action on Sunday November 29 in the All-Ireland semi final.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next edition of the Club Limerick Draw takes place on Saturday November 28.

AGM: Please note the Club AGM will take place online using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday December 9 at 8pm.

CROOM

CONDOLENCES: It is with great sadness we heard the news of the passing of Dr Mick Lucey. Dr. Mick and his family moved to Croom in the early 80’s, although he was a Ballingarry man he made his mark on the community of Croom. He was involved in many projects in Croom over the years. Sport was one of Dr. Mick’s passions, especially Gaa, rugby, and golf. Mick was elected President of Croom Gaa Juvenile club in 1984 when it was started and holds that Honorary title to this day. He had a great interest in the welfare of the children and supported them at every game. Mick was our club doctor and gave so freely of his time and care, and looked for nothing in return. Dr Mick celebrated his 80th birthday in 2018 and the senior players made a presentation of a club jacket to him, which he wore with pride. Some would say “it took us long enough”. Mick you were a gentleman on and off the pitch, witty and always with a smile. Croom Gaa would like to offer our sincere condolences to his sons Stephen, Mark and David and to his daughters Caroline and Michelle. Mick will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends and by all in Croom Gaa. May Mick's gentle soul Rest in Peace. Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh a ainm.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn - 2, 20, 24, 31. No Jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Rocco andJesse, Mike Moynihan c/o Theo, Daniel Daffy Croom Marie Sexton, Pauline Costello c/o Mark Reidy. Next weeks lotto has a jackpot of €7600. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DEVELOPMENT: The overall facility is starting to take shape with some final works taking place over the next few weeks. This will complete this phase of the redevelopment to which great credit is due to those involved for making our development plans a reality. Lots done with lots more to do as we look forward to Phase 4 - more on this in the months ahead but we are keen to keep the forward momentum. If you are unable to visit the club in person right now, please visit Croom GAA Facebook page where you can view photos of the great work being carried out. Major progress was made over the past weeks with the installation of our new main gates/entrance, and installation of the training area and ball stop nets.

U16: Hurling training Wednesday November 18 on the 4G training area 7.15-8.15pm. Players are asked to bring their own drink and ensure to confirm their Covid status prior to attending training. James Ryan and Ollie Coffey who are Co. Board GDAs will be in attendance to take the session.

U14/12: Last Sunday morning we had big numbers in attendance. It was cold & wet but that didn't matter to this bunch of lads who were rearing to go. Coaches, led by Aidan Mangan, Chris McEnteer, Pa Carey, James Malone, Darrin Naughton & Mike Mangan were ready to start at 10am on the new astro track/hurling wall. These sessions will continue every Sunday at 10am. Players are asked to bring their own drink and ensure to confirm their Covid status prior to attending training.

U10: Training is taking a small break and will resume again for the Winter months on Friday November 20. It is hoped that training will take place every fortnight and will focus on developing hurling and football skills.

U6s: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday morning 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

GET INVOLVED: Would you like to get involved in the Croom GAA Club or maybe your child would like to take up playing gealic games? We would invite everyone who is interested in getting involved, aspiring players, parents/potential coaches, ex-players etc. to contact us via facebook - Croom GAA has so much to offer, committed coaches & state of the art facilities, don't miss out! .It does not matter if you have no experience with Gealic Games, that's no problem, everyone of all ages & abilities are very welcome and we will ensure you get the coaching/guidance you need. We have many new kids who didn't play Gealic Games before or who have been coming a distance to play with Croom so don't be shy you will be very welcome. Fresh air and exercise for all kids right now is a must until we get over this pandemic.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LIMERICK: Huge Congratulations to David Reidy and all involved in Limerick Senior Hurling on winning the Munster Final yesterday. It’s a fantastic achievement for any team to win back to back titles and yesterdays performance proved that Limerick are deserved Munster Champions. Waterford showed tremendous skill and physicality and really challenged Limerick at every level throughout the game. Limerick however, showed fantastic grit and determination and answered Waterford’s challenges proving them worthy to progress to All Ireland Semi Final which is fixed for November 29 in Croke Park. We wish David and all involved every good wish as they prepare for this and congratulate them again on the success of having two Munster Medals.

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €7,900 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 17, 21, 22, 28. Lucky dip winners were Jerome Maher €40, Pat Hayes €20 and Mike Kenny €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday November 21 for a €7,950 prize.

COMMUNITY: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 7th Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday November 28. Joining this draw can be done through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

Best of luck to all our members who have entered.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw will be postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

AGM: Fr Caseys AGM will take place Monday December 14 at 8pm sharp in the GAA clubhouse. Any motions should be forwarded to club secretary by December 4.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who retained their Munster Hurling Title last Sunday with a hard fought 0-25 to 0-21 victory over Waterford in Thurles. Despite some questions being asked early in the second half the team showed great strength and depth to pull away in the final quarter. The victory also gives Limerick a place in the All Ireland Semi-Final on Sunday November 29 with their opponents to be confirmed in next weekend’s qualifiers.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday November 28 with another €10,000 jackpot and an Exclusive Star Prize of Two Nights Spa Break in Fitzgeralds Woodlands House up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

FRIENDS OF FR CASEYS: This Christmas why not give your loved ones the unique Christmas Gift of adding their name to our new Friends of Fr. Casey’s sign which will be attractively erected in our club grounds in 2021. Their name will be immortalised for future generations to see their generosity towards our local GAA Club with your money going towards our vital club development projects. More details can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. Please inform us if your purchase is required as a Christmas Gift and we will issue you with an attractive e-gift receipt for inclusion as a special Christmas present. We are extremely grateful to the people of Abbeyfeale and surrounding areas including those overseas who have always been extremely generous to our GAA club. We hope that we have in some way repaid that friendship through our recent successes on the playing field but as always will continue to strive to better ourselves as a club both on and off the field.

GALTEE GAELS

DEVELOPMENT: The club are hoping to construct a tarmac walkway around the playing pitch, following a tender process the club are submitting an application for ‘Leader’ Funding toward the project, also part of the project is to replace the existing post and wire fencing to the perimeter of the pitch.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers on winning the final on Sunday last, they now await the quarter final winners in the All Ireland semi-final.

AGM: The annual general meeting of the club will take place this year on Friday November 27 at 7.30pm it will be held online members wishing to take part must contact secretary Dan McCarthy on 087-6883534 with your email address he will then be able to send you a link to join the meeting through Microsoft Teams. Club members are available to help anyone with collecting shopping etc during the present Level 5 restrictions contact the Secretary or any club official.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: Thanks to all who dropped in items for our annual clothes collection which is currently taking place. Gather up any unwanted but clean clothes, shoes and bags etc and place in a plastic bag. Ring Eric at 086-8065598 or Martin at 086-6054736 to arrange drop off or collection, we are unable to take pillows or duvets as these are not recyclable and will be left on our hands.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

AGM: Hospital Herbertstown GAA Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday December 3 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke park, this years AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams App. You can download the free app on to your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends. Please note the following dates and deadlines. Anybody wishing to sign in and partake in the AGM must provide the Secretary with a valid email address before midnight Friday November 27

COMMUNITY: If anyone in the community who is vulnerable needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine. All volunteers will be Garda Vetted and your assistance will be carried out with the strictest confidence.

LOTTO: Due to Level 5 Restrictions our Lotto draw has been postponed until further notice. Any tickets bought since or last draw on Monday October 19 will be included in the next draw when it resumes. Jackpot will be €5,200. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in the Woodlands Hotel Adare. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

CONDOLENCES: The club would like to express their sincere condolences to the Moloney and Creighton families on their recent breavement, may Kitty rest in peace.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

AGM: Juvenile AGM will take place via Zoom Thursday November 19 at 7:30. All welcome. This year we will have to hold our AGM online through Zoom.We have chosen the date of Thursday November 26. Our members who would like to join in the meeting will have to register before hand.We will circulate details of registration closer to the date. For those who are not comfortable using the online platform - there is also an option to phone into the meeting. If you would like to use this option - please contact me directly and I will arrange that you get the contact number closer to the agm. Those who would like to put themselves forward for a position /officer in the club - can you please let our secretary know in writing /email by Friday November 20. Likewise if you want to submit a motion for consideration at the agm - please submit the motion to our secretary by November 20. We will circulate reports and motions in the days leading up to the Agm.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Limerick hurlers and clubman Brian O Grady on beating Waterford in the Munster final last weekend. Hard luck to the footballers who fell to an agonising one point defeat after extra time v Tipperary in the Munster Semi Final. Sean O’Dea once again was prominent throughout and ends the year with mcgrath cup and divisional honours.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 2, 21, 23, 25. The following are lucky dip winners: Padraig Cahill promoter Padraig Cahill, Donnocha O'Dea promoter Donnocha O'Dea, John Paul Downes promoter Mary A Downes, Tom & Rosa Foley promoter Jimmy Mc Mahon, Tadgh Mc Grath promoter Bord na nOg. Promoters Prize Padraig Cahill. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw also the Club Lotto can be played online - all on line entries must be logged before 8pm on the Thursday evening of the draw. The next Club Lotto draw will be held virtually on Thursday November 19. Your support is greatly appreciated.

PARISH DRAW: Due to Covid 19 restrictions it has being decided to postpone the December draw and hold it with the January draw on Thursday January 7 2021. If you are renewing your 2021 subscription please contact your promoter to arrange collection. Package is as follows €100 for 12 months or monthly subscriptions of €10. New members always welcome. Many thanks for the continued support given to the GAA, Community Council, Ahalin NS Parents Association and Camogie Club.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 6th Club Limerick draw will take place on Saturday November 28th. 1st prize €10,000, 2nd prize €3,000, 3rd prize €2,000 with 28 additional cash prizes of €500, €250 and €100. There is also an exclusive star prize of two nights spa break in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hote land Spa. New members welcome by contacting Mary Collum. Please contact your promoter or Mary Collum to settle any outstanding subscriptions.

CLUB FACE MASKS: Club face masks with Club crest are still available for purchase at a cost of €5. If interested please contact Ger Corkery or Ger Downes.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to our Club man Tom Condon, Limerick Senior Hurling Team, John Kiely and the Management team on winning the 21st Munster Hurling Championship last Sunday with a 4 point win over Waterford. Wishing you all the best in the Semi Final!

AGM: Due to Covid 19 restrictions the Clubs AGM will be held on Saturday November 28 online. If you wish to attend the AGM please contact Ger Corkery for online details.

MONALEEN

AGM: The Monaleen GAA Club AGM will take place on December 9 at 8pm. The club has been instructed that our AGM must take place virtually. If you are interested in attending, please email Liam de Burca at secretary.monaleen.limerickgaa.ie nefore Wednesday November 25 at 10pm. Please also email any motions and/or nominations for officers or committee positions to the Club Secretary by November 25 at 10pm.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which retaiined the Munster senior hurling championship title for the first time since 1981 when defeating Waterford in the provincial final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday last. Limerick can now look forward to the All-Ireland semi-final appearance on Sunday week.

COME ON BOARD: As we approach the end of another year, work also begins on preparing for next year. We have so many plans to improve and develop, but the biggest issue facing the club is the serious lack of volunteers for various roles and committees within the club, including fundraising, fields management and bookings, lotto collectors, to name a few. There are too few of us trying to deliver a first class club, and we are now appealing to each and every member of the club, and also to the parents and families of our members to come on board. Many hands make light work, and we need your help to build a club for the future which will cater for all members. Caroline, John, James, Audrey.

BEST OF LUCK: Good luck to Monaleen's Rachel O'Dell who is a member of the Limerick Ladies football squad which takes on Fermanagh in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship semi-final at Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, at 1pm, this Sunday. Limerick have secured wins over Derry and Antrim in the championship to date. Sunday's semi-final will be streamed live on the LGFA Facebook page. UL engineering student Rachel was recently announced amongst the winners of the 2020 Naughton Foundation Scholarship Awards which have been supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students since 2008.

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: Yvonne from the Healthy Club project at Monaleen GAA has recorded a series of recipe demonstrations from the official healthy club recipe book – ‘Recipes for Success’. Gaelic games are high intensity sports and demand a wide range of physical and mental attributes in order to maximise performance. Performance nutrition provides the body with the appropriate fuel and nutrient sources to train and recover optimally. Monaleen are delighted to share these recipes with you on their Facebook page, Twitter account and Youtube channel.

FUNDRAISER: Monaleen GAA Club is running a fundraiser that will see the club get €5 on each book sale the club makes on the acclaimed 'Be the Best You Can Be in Sport' by Paul Kilgannon. The book is a guide for the young sportsperson, but is of interest to coaches and sports fans alike. It contains input from more than 50 of Ireland's leading coaches, sports stars, coaching academics, and sports science professionals. The book also includes a chapter from Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, the current Limerick senior hurling coach. Just text your name and quantity of books to Richie at 087-2502055 by Monday, November 27. You will receive a google form with booking and payment information. When payment is made, the booking is confirmed. You will be notified of collection time, around December 1.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, November 12 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 10, 23 and 30. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were T. Dolan, Beechwood; O. Moynihan, Riverbank; M. Quinlan, Ashleigh Wood. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LIMERICK: Huge Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurling team and management in their Munster cup win from all in Mungret St. Pauls.

AGM: Due to Covid restrictions the 2020 AGM will take place on Saturday December 12 at 4pm, on line via Microsoft Teams. To receive the meeting invitation link and/or propose any motions, please email secretary before Saturday December 5. There are some volunteer positions open for 2021, including Club Secretary. If you think that you may be interested in hearing more about this or any other potential opportunities within the Club, please contact Donal Duff, on 086-8147986

LADIES FOOTBALL AGM: The Annual General meeting of the Ladies Gaelic Football Club took place last Thursday evening November 12. For the first time ever the meeting took place online. The following officers were elected Chairperson Larry Mason, Vice Chairperson Matt Fennell, Secretary Catherine Murphy, Assistant Secretary Hugh O Neill, Treasurer Will Boyce, Assistant Treasurer Catherine O Keeffe, Registrar Terance Ryan, PRO Mary Murphy, Childrens Officer Caitriona Rice. The number of girls playing gaelic football with Mungret has been on a steady increase in the last number of years, so much so that there will be two U12 teams and two U14 teams entered into competition for next year. There will also be U16 and a minor team. Management teams have been put in place for all these ages.

GARDA VETTING: Are you a coach or involved in helping out a team or thinking of getting involved in 2021 with Mungret St. Pauls? If you are we would ask that you make contact with our Child Welfare officer Trish Barry 087 203 3474 trishd...yahoo.ie to check if you are both Garda vetted and have an in date Safe Guarding cert.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: As you are aware owing to Covid 19 our fundraising efforts in 2020 have been seriously curtailed. Together we have worked hard to keep the club running as normal as possible without asking our membership for any additional monies. We are now asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. The GAA's National Club Draw Tickets is up & running. There are some great prizes on offer! All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact: Brian O Halloran 0868349399 or Wanda Dwane 0876236709.

PALLASGREEN

BILL BOURKE: The club was saddened when learning of the Passing of its former PRO Bill Bourke. Bill passed away in CUH last Sunday following a short illness. He was a larger than life character and was a friend to everyone. He was arguably one of Limerick’s greatest supporters and followed the team the length and breadth of the country. 2018 was very special to him as Limerick finally broke 45 years of heartache and brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup home to Limerick and Pallasgreen. His passing will leave a void in the club and the community a void not easily replaced. Sympathies to his brother Martin, brother in law Kevin relatives and friends. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis.

LOTTO: No winner Monday November 9 draw; Numbers drawn were; 2, 4, 22, 25. Lucky dip winners; Mary Ryan, Katie, Jack & Sam Fraher, Marie Desmond, Mike Walsh, Mandy O’Connell.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick senior hurling team and management on the Munster championship last Sunday in Thurles over a spirited Waterford team by 0-25 to 0-21. Limerick now enter the All Ireland semi final on Sunday November 29 in Croke Park.

PATRICKSWELL

AGM: The Club Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday December 10 at 8pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the AGM will be held online by using Microsoft Teams and a teleconference call. If you wish to attend the AGM online or by teleconference call, please contact Aedin Foley (Secretary) at secretary.patri...gaa.ie or phone 087-6328363. Nomination forms and/or motion forms should be returned to the Secretary by Thursday November 19.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Limerick's senior hurlers and Cian, Diarmaid & Aaron for winning the Munster Championship against Waterford in Thurles. It was a resolute performance and Limerick had to show great resilience in a tough match. Best wishes for the All-Ireland semi-final.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The seventh (November) Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday November 28 with the Exclusive Star Prize being a two-night Spa Break in Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, bubbly in the room on arrival, dinner in Timmy Macs Bistro and monthly tempting treats for two people in Revas Spa. The first prize is €10,000, second prize is €3,000, third prize is €2,000 and there are 28 additional cash prizes of €500, €250 and €100.

LOTTO: Due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed until further notice. The jackpot is €6,200.