Mooreabbey Milers AC: Marking Remembrance Run Sunday

REMEMBRANCE Run is a unique event that encourages people of all levels of fitness to walk or run on the second Sunday morning in November while remembering and dedicating their participation in the event to family or friends gone before us.

This year due to health and safety concerns it had been decided to hold the event virtually to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives especially to the coronavirus.

It was a day when we paused to remember family and friends passed or others close to us who may be currently struggling with illness or other life challenges. The Remembrance Run took place virtually last Sunday, November 8 at 11am.

Club member Damien Holian retired An Garda Síochána member ran a local 5k for all the deceased members of An Garda Síochána and especially Garda Colm Horkan who was taken from this world earlier this year.



Virtual Cross Country Challenge

In an effort to keep juveniles engaged in training during lockdown, the national RDO team have decided to Roll out a virtual National cross country challenge.

Here is what it's all about: U9/U10 will run 500m, U11 1000M, UI3 1500m, U15 1500m and U17 2000m.

All clubs within Ireland will create a flat 500m looped course and complete their club trials within the competition dates. One coach from each club will forward the results to Athletics Ireland. There will be individual and team challenges.

The top 4 fastest times for each club in each age group would be deemed the club team.

On Sunday next the 22nd of November our juveniles will be competing in this national event in the community field in Galbally.