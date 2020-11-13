One change in Limerick hurling team revealed for Munster final against Waterford

LIMERICK'S team has been confirmed for Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final.

There is one change to the side that defeated Tipperary - David Reidy into the team in place of Darragh O'Donovan.

Reidy comes into the side at centre forward with Cian Lynch back in midfield - Kyle Hayes remains at wing back.

There is also a welcome return among the substitutes for Richie English.

John Kiely's men in green face Waterford this November 15 in Semple Stadium in Thurles at 4pm.

Limerick are bidding to retain the Munster SHC for a seventh time and a first time since 1981.

A John Kiely managed Limerick senior team have met Waterford in competitive action five times and the men in green and white are yet to suffer defeat – Declan Hannon, Nickie Quaid, Graeme Mulcahy and Gearoid Hegarty starting all five previous games.

Hannon, Quaid and Mulcahy are set to start their fourth Munster SHC final.

Quaid is set to start in his 23rd successive championship game for The Treaty County.

Captain Hannon will make his 40th championship appearance on Sunday. Elsewhere, Dan Morrissey and Cian Lynch are to make their 25th championship appearance, while it's a 20th championship appearance for Tom Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty.

Sunday's final will be the 19th time that John Kiely has managed Limerick into senior championship fare and goalkeeper Quaid and Kyle Hayes are the only players to have started all previous 18 games under his current management.

Meanwhile, manager Liam Cahill has revealed an unchanged Waterford team from the side that defeated Cork in their semi final. Austin Gleeson is selected at full forward but it's very much as case of waiting until 4pm on Sunday to 100% determine starting roles.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Richie English (Doon), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), Pat Ryan (Doon).

WATERFORD: Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); Shane Fives (Tourin), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), Shane McNulty (De La Salle); Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), Tadhg de BUrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), Kevin Moran (De La Salle); Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), Jake Dillon (De La Salle); Jack Fagan (De La Salle), Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart), Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart); Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), Jack Prendergast (Lismore).